Marvel Rivals Giant-Sized Hive Mind Game Mode Explained

It feels like we just got a new game mode yesterday, and now Marvel Rivals is already dropping another. If you thought Giant-Sized Brain Blast was chaotic, this new mode takes it up a notch. Marvel Rivals Giant-Sized Hive Mind mode might be the wildest match you’ll play yet. Here’s what you need to know before it drops on May 9th, 2025.

What is Giant-Sized Hive Mind in Marvel Rivals?

Giant-Sized Hive Mind is Marvel Rivals’ newest limited-time party mode that takes the oversized heads from Brain Blast and mixes them with the clone mechanics from Season 1’s Clone Rumble.

In the announcement, Marvel Rivals teased:

“Those big brain plays just got a whole lot bigger in our Giant-Size Hive Mind game mode! Channel the power of a collective consciousness on May 9th, 2025 and embrace ultimate chaos on the battlefield to become one. Bigger plays, same mind, and double the fun!”

The Giant-Sized Hive Mind mode will be available during two separate windows:

Round Time First Round May 9th – May 12th, 2025 – at 09:00 UTC Second Round May 16th – May 19th, 2025 – at 09:00 UTC

Each window lasts three days, giving you plenty of time to experience the chaos. The second window will feature Round 2 of the event, which appears to be connected to the Giant-Sized leaderboards.

How to Play Marvel Rivals Giant-Sized Hive Mind Mode

The new mode uses a conquest-style format on the Tokyo 2099 map. Here’s what makes it special:

Unlike regular matches, where team composition is varied, in Giant-Sized Hive Mind, your entire team will play as the same character .

. Both teams vote on which hero they want to play . After voting, only two characters will be available in the match. One for each team.

. After voting, only two characters will be available in the match. One for each team. Just like in Brain Blast, all characters have comically oversized heads , making headshots easier even for characters who normally can’t land them.

, making headshots easier even for characters who normally can’t land them. Eliminate more enemies than the opposing team or reach the maximum elimination count before time runs out.

Rewards and Leaderboards

While NetEase hasn’t revealed the specific rewards for participating in Giant-Sized Hive Mind yet, previous Giant-Sized events have offered titles based on your global standings with particular characters. So we can expect similar rewards. It’s currently unclear whether participation will contribute to the existing Brain Blast challenges, which reward players with an emote upon completion. We’ll know more when the mode goes live on May 9th.

If you’re a fan of Marvel Rivals’ more casual and fun-oriented modes, don’t miss this chance to experience the Giant-Sized Hive Mind. Go assemble your team and get ready to share one mind with your favorite Marvel character!