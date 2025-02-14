Marvel Rivals Gold Rank Rewards Fantastic Four Skins: Blood Shield and Blood Blaze

Good news for Fantastic Four dedicated players in Marvel Rivals! NetEase Games is giving you new ways to get your hands on free costumes during Season 1. Whether you’re already climbing the competitive ladder or just starting your ranked journey, you can get these skins without spending money. Here is how to get the Blood Shield and Blood Blaze skins for free in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Gold Rank Rewards Blood Shield and Blood Blaze Costumes

The developers have made some player-friendly changes to their ranked rewards system. Initially, they planned to reset ranks mid-season, but after listening to community feedback, they’ve scrapped that idea. Instead, they’re offering an extended window to earn exclusive skins. Now, reaching Gold rank will reward you with not one, but two exclusive costumes: the Blood Shield skin for Invisible Woman and the Blood Blaze costume for Human Torch.

Invisible Woman Blood Shield Skin

If you’re aiming to get the Blood Shield skin for Invisible Woman, you now have until the end of Season 1 to reach Gold rank. This dark-themed costume was originally only available during the first half of the season, but NetEase has extended the deadline to give more players a chance to earn it.

Human Torch Blood Blaze Skin

As an added bonus, reaching Gold rank by the end of Season 1 will also net you the Blood Blaze skin for Human Torch. This new costume fits perfectly with the season’s gothic aesthetic and will be available when Human Torch joins the roster on February 21st, 2025.

Marvel Rivals Valentine’s Day Special Bundle

💝 We're pairing up with some amazing streamers this Valentine's Day to spread the love! 💝



Join 【Quick Match】during the respective time slots to match with a corresponding streamer to get a FREE Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle!



📅 On the… pic.twitter.com/b0wJfHQjd6 — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) February 12, 2025

If ranked play isn’t your thing, there’s another way to get some free Fantastic Four content. NetEase is currently running a Valentine’s Day promotion where you can get the 60th Wedding Anniversary bundle. This special package includes:

Exclusive skins for Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic.

Special emotes.

A unique MVP screen.

To claim this special Valentine’s bundle, you’ll need to join Quick Match during specific time slots based on your region. Here’s when you can participate:

Region Date Time Dallas Servers February 12th, 2025 4 PM – 6 PM PST / 7 PM – 9 PM EST Frankfurt Servers February 13th, 2025 8 AM – 10 AM PST / 4 PM – 6 PM UTC Tokyo Servers February 14th, 2025 5 AM PST / 8 PM – 10 PM JST/KST

Simply queue up for Quick Match during these times, and if you get matched with participating streamers, you’ll qualify for the bundle. Don’t worry if you miss these time slots, the Life Fantastic costumes will also be available for purchase in the in-game shop.

How to Qualify for Ranked Rewards in Marvel Rivals

To ensure you get both the Blood Shield and Blood Blaze skins, you’ll need to:

Reach Gold rank or higher before the end of Season 1. Play at least 10 competitive matches during the second half of the season.

These skins are only available in Season 1 and won’t come back in Season 2. If you’re new to Invisible Woman, she is a Strategist hero who helps teams with shields and healing. Her ultimate ability can make areas invisible and slow down enemies, making her great for any team composition.

The mid-season update on February 21st will also introduce Human Torch as a new Duelist hero. He’s rumored to excel at zone control with flame walls and may have a team-up ability with Storm to create fire tornadoes, making this a great time to push your rank. So don’t miss out on these free costumes because they’ll be replaced with new rewards when Season 2 rolls around. If you are still stuck in the lower rank, check out our guide on how to escape the Bronze Rank in Marvel Rivals competitive mode.