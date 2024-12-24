Marvel Rivals: Hawkeye Broken Hitbox Forces Players to Demand Emergency Patch

Have you noticed something unusual about Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals recently? Players across the game are reporting that getting kills with this archer is suspiciously easy and it’s not because of his skill-based gameplay. There’s a serious broken hitbox issue that’s making Hawkeye overpowered, and it’s affecting the Marvel Rivals’ competitive balance.

What is the Hawkeye Broken Hitbox Problem?

In Marvel Rivals, the way third-person shooting works can feel a bit weird. Unlike first-person shooters where your shots go exactly where the crosshair points, this game has some quirks. In Marvel Rivals’ third-person view, your camera is over your character’s right shoulder, but the crosshair stays in the middle of the screen.

So, if you aim at something like a wall behind an enemy, your shot can still hit them. It’s like the game gives you a little extra help even when your aim isn’t spot on. You can check the picture below for a clearer explanation:

While this broken hitbox issue affects all ranged characters in Marvel Rivals, Hawkeye is on a whole different level. I’ve tested it myself, and his arrows are way too forgiving compared to other heroes. With characters like Hela, Punisher, or Bucky, you’ll notice a bit of bullet magnetism, but Hawkeye’s arrows? They feel like they’ve got a mind of their own.

Hawkeye Broken Hitbox’s Impact on Gameplay Balance

This hitbox issue is causing serious problems in Marvel Rivals matches. Here’s why it’s such a big deal. When you play Hawkeye, you will realize it’s almost too easy to get kills without perfect aim, which is unfair. In a game where taking out two enemies can change everything, having a character that can wipe out four opponents in no time is a huge problem for balance. Even tanks don’t stand a chance. With Hawkeye’s high damage and the broken hitbox, he can shred through heavily armored characters, which isn’t even supposed to be his thing.

The community is divided on how to fix this issue. Simply changing the third-person mechanics might just mess things up more. The most sensible solution appears to be tweaking Hawkeye’s specific hitbox parameters to bring them in line with other characters in the future patch.

If you’re playing Marvel Rivals right now, you should be aware that:

Hawkeye players might have an unfair advantage in your matches

in your matches You might want to position yourself differently when facing enemy Hawkeyes

when facing enemy Hawkeyes The current meta heavily favors this character due to the technical issue

Remember, while this issue exists, it’s likely temporary. The developers are probably aware of Hawkeye’s broken hitbox issue since lots of people are talking about it. So balance changes could come at any time. Until then, keep this information in mind whether you’re playing as or against Hawkeye.

The game’s third-person shooting mechanics add an interesting layer to Marvel Rivals, but when combined with character-specific issues like Hawkeye’s hitbox, they can create significant balance problems. While we wait for a fix, the best we can do is stay informed and adapt our strategies accordingly. You can also check out the characters we wish to play for future updates!