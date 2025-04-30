Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Moments Event Guide: How to Get Wolverine Patch Skin Reward

The Hellfire Gala Moments event in Marvel Rivals is starting soon, and it’s your chance to get the cool Wolverine Patch costume for free! This three-week celebration includes fun missions, tokens to collect, and special rewards. Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy this event and grab that awesome Wolverine skin while you can.

When Does Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Moments Event Start?

The Hellfire Gala Moments event will start from May 2nd, 2025, at 9:00 AM UTC until May 23rd, 2025, at 9:00 AM UTC. You have the whole 21 days to join the celebration, complete the tasks, and earn rewards!

Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Moments Event Guide

To get your hands on the Wolverine Patch costume without spending a dime, you’ll need to complete all three acts of the event. Each act has its own unique challenges and rewards, creating a fun progression system that keeps you engaged throughout the event.

Act 1 – Explore Krakoa

In the first act, you must discover Krakoa’s hottest spots and follow mission objectives. Each spot you visit will reward you with valuable Chrono Tokens:

Krakoa Location Reward The Green Lagoon Chrono Tokens x50 A Flying Dragon? Chrono Tokens x50 Krakoa’s Next Gen Chrono Tokens x80

Once you’ve visited all three locations, you’ll have collected a total of 180 Chrono Tokens and completed Act 1.

Act 2 – Hellfire Trading Company Gifts

In the second act, you need to collect and spend X-Coins to get special Hellfire Trading Company gifts. Based on the event information:

Each gift costs 50 X-Coins to obtain.

to obtain. There are 8 different gifts available in total.

available in total. You need to collect at least 4 gifts to complete Act 2.

Just like the first act, you’ll need to complete various event missions to collect X-Coins. One confirmed gift is the Emma Frost “To me, my X-Men” emote that features Cerebro. The remaining gifts will be revealed once the event goes live.

Act 3 – Gala Star Vote

The final act gives you a say in the future of Marvel Rivals! The Gala Star Vote lets you decide which character will receive a special Hellfire Gala costume. Here’s how voting works:

Complete event missions to earn Voting Tokens .

. Spend a token for each vote you cast .

. Choose from eight available heroes: Emma Frost, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Cloak & Dagger, Wolverine, Black Widow, Bruce Banner, and Captain America.

After casting 10 votes, you’ll receive a special Gallery Card featuring your chosen character. You can only select one character for the Gallery Card, so choose wisely!

How to Get Wolverine Patch Skin Reward

The Patch costume gives Wolverine a new look based on his “Patch” identity from the Madripoor comics. In those stories, Logan went undercover in Madripoor wearing a suit and an eyepatch to hide his identity while working in the city’s criminal world. This classy outfit is very different from his usual rough style. If you want to get this costume for free, then you need to complete all three acts we mentioned above.

By joining the Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Moments event, you’ll not only unlock the free Wolverine Patch skin but also help shape next year’s event and costume through voting. It’s a fun way to have a say in the game’s future. Just remember, the event only lasts three weeks and ends on May 23rd, 2025. Make sure to finish all three acts before then so you don’t miss out on the Wolverine Patch costume!