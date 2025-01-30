Marvel Rivals: How to Add Friends and Crossplay Guide

If you are new to Marvel Rivals or want to team up with friends on different platforms, this guide covers everything you need to know from how to add friends in Marvel Rivals to using crossplay. The superhero shooter makes playing with friends easy once you know where to look.

How to Add Friends in Marvel Rivals

Adding friends in Marvel Rivals uses a unique friend system separate from Steam or console friend lists. Here’s how to do it:

Open the game and look for the Friends icon in the main menu. Click on the Friends icon to open the social menu. Use the search bar at the top to type in your friend’s username. Click the Add Friend button next to their name when they appear. Wait for them to accept your friend request.

How to Find Friends Using UID in Marvel Rivals

If you’re having trouble finding friends by username, you can use their unique User ID (Marvel Rivals UID) instead:

Find your UID by clicking your profile in the top-right corner. Look for the UID number next to your username. Share this number with friends or ask for theirs. Use the UID to search in the friend menu. Send the friend request as normal.

How to Play With Friends in Marvel Rivals

Once you’ve added friends, getting into games together is easy. However, only the team leader can start the match, so make sure that you all agree on who is in charge:

Click the Play button from the main menu. Look for the empty team slots below your name. Click any empty slot to see your friend list. Select the friend you want to invite (from console, PC, or Recent Play). Wait for them to accept the invitation.

Crossplay in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals supports crossplay between PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series XS. The methods on how to play with your friends on different platforms are all the same as mentioned above. However, there are some important restrictions to remember:

Casual Mode Crossplay

Quick Match allows full crossplay between all platforms.

Custom Games support cross-platform play.

Conquest mode is open to all platforms.

Competitive Mode Crossplay

PC players can only match with other PC players.

Console players are matched within their console ecosystem.

No cross-platform competitive play between PC and consoles.

How to Turn Off Marvel Rivals Crossplay in Console

Marvel Rivals console players can disable crossplay if they prefer to stay within their platform’s ecosystem:

Open the Settings menu. Navigate to the Social section. Toggle off the Cross-Platform button to disable crossplay.

Note that PC players cannot disable crossplay. Also, turning it off on console will prevent you from playing with friends on other platforms. With these tools, you’re ready to team up with friends and take on the multiverse in Marvel Rivals. Coordinating ultimate abilities, creating team synergies with great combos, or just having fun in casual matches will make the experience even better!