Marvel Rivals: How to Ban Heroes in Competitive Play

Marvel Rivals competitive play has become a popular game mode for players in the community. Like in other games, banning heroes in Marvel Rivals competitive matches is a big deal too. It gives players the power to strategically prevent certain heroes from being used by their opponents. If you’re wondering how to ban heroes in Marvel Rivals competitive play, keep reading!

How to Ban Heroes in Marvel Rivals Competitive Play

Banning heroes in Marvel Rivals competitive games is simple but makes a big difference. Each team gets to ban two heroes before the match begins, potentially removing four characters from the available roster. The ban system in Marvel Rivals also uses a unique voting mechanism that gives every player a chance to influence the ban. Here’s how it breaks down:

Each team gets to ban two heroes.

Players vote one at a time for their preferred bans.

The voting weight changes based on participation.

Two separate voting rounds occur for each team’s bans.

Think of it this way: If you’re the only one on your team who votes to ban Spider-Man, he gets banned automatically. But if a teammate votes to ban someone else, like Luna Snow, for example, the game randomly picks one of the two bans. This means the more teammates who vote, the more random the ban can be, but if you’re the only one voting, your choice is guaranteed.

Now, here’s the catch. Unlike ranked modes in other games, not everyone can use the ban feature immediately. To access hero bans in Marvel Rivals, you must:

Play in competitive mode only.

only. Reach Diamond rank or higher.

This rule makes sure that only experienced players, who understand the game’s balance and hero matchups, can influence the hero pool.

Why Diamond Rank?

The decision to limit hero bans to Diamond and above makes sense from several perspectives:

Higher-ranked players typically have a better understanding of hero matchups .

. Diamond players usually have experience with multiple heroes , making adaptation easier.

, making adaptation easier. This rule stops lower-ranked players from misusing bans when they might not fully understand the heroes.

The current ban system has sparked debate within the Marvel Rivals community. Some players argue that the feature should be available at all ranks to make matches more strategic, while others support the current Diamond-only restriction to maintain competitive integrity.

In my opinion, Marvel Rivals should incorporate a banning system in the lower ranks of competitive mode as well. Every player, regardless of their rank or understanding of the game, deserves the opportunity to vote. This change could also encourage lower-ranked players, who often rely on a limited pool of heroes, to explore and try out other characters.

Tips for Using Hero Bans in Marvel Rivals

If you’ve reached Diamond rank, here are some strategies for effective banning:

Communicate with your team about which heroes pose the biggest threats.

Consider banning heroes that are particularly strong on specific maps.

Think about the meta and which heroes are currently dominating high-level play.

Don’t just ban your personal counters, think about what benefits the whole team.

Currently, here are the top 3 most banned heroes in Marvel Rivals competitive Season 1:

Hulk (44.5% Ban Rate): Despite not having the highest win rate, he’s feared for his strong team synergies, especially with Iron Man and Doctor Strange due to Gamma Boost. Storm (38.8% Ban Rate): Recently buffed, making her a priority target for bans. Luna Snow (30.9% Ban Rate): Despite a 50% win rate, her mobility and playmaking potential makes her a common ban target.

Hero bans can completely shift the flow of a Marvel Rivals match, so be ready to adjust your strategy depending on both your team’s picks and the enemy’s choice!