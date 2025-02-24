Marvel Rivals: How to Counter Human Torch and Storm Team-Up Ultimate

The addition of Human Torch in the Marvel Rivals 1.5 update has introduced a new strategy to the game. This allows him to team up with Storm to unleash one of the strongest ultimate abilities. When these two heroes combine their ultimate, they create a devastating Fire Tornado that can wipe out entire teams, especially with its extended duration. What makes this Marvel Rivals combo particularly frustrating is that once it starts, there’s very little you can do to stop it, but it’s not impossible. In this guide, I will provide tips on how to counter Human Torch and Storm team-up ultimate in Marvel Rivals.

How to Counter Human Torch and Storm Ultimate

In Marvel Rivals, ultimates are the most powerful abilities each character possesses, However, every ultimate still has its own counters. That was true until update 1.5, which introduced Human Torch and Storm team-up ultimate, allowing them to unleash Burning Hurricane.

This Burning Hurricane is so powerful that it can surpass even the strongest ultimate counters, such as those from Luna Snow, Mantis, and Cloak & Dagger. You might think that throwing multiple support ultimates at the problem would be an effective solution, but here’s why that’s not the best approach:

Using two support ultimates just to survive the Fire Tornado puts your team at a major disadvantage .

just to survive the Fire Tornado . Not only are you expending more resources than the enemy team, but you’ll also be left vulnerable to other attacks while your support ultimates are on cooldown.

while your support ultimates are on cooldown. Even mobile heroes like Scarlet Witch or Rocket Raccoon, who may be able to survive a bit longer, aren’t guaranteed to make it out alive.

Instead of trying to survive their ultimate combination, the best strategy is to prevent Storm and Human Torch from ever getting their ultimates in the first place. Now let me describe how to do it:

1. Use Hitscan Heroes

The key to shutting down this powerful duo lies in choosing the right heroes. Since both Storm and Human Torch are flying heroes, they are particularly vulnerable to hitscan characters who can deliver precise, instant damage even from a distance. Your best options include:

Hitscan Heroes Details

Hela Her fast basic attacks and ability to summon undead warriors keep constant pressure on Storm and Human Torch, making it hard for them to stay in the air.

Star-Lord His rapid-fire gun and jet boots let him keep up with flying heroes, dealing damage while staying mobile.

Punisher His powerful shots and ultimate ability create danger zones, forcing Storm and Human Torch to keep moving or take heavy damage.

Adam Warlock His boosted attack damage is deadly even from a distance.

There are all the current hitscan characters. While Psylocke is also a hitscan hero, she struggles to effectively hit airborne enemies. Adam Warlock is an excellent choice, especially after his recent buff in the 1.5 update, which increased his basic damage from 55 to 60.

2. Use Chaser Heroes

Another way to completely shut down Human Torch and Storm is to use characters who can relentlessly chase flying heroes. These are the best characters who excel at singling out flying heroes and chasing them down:

Chaser Heroes Details

Iron Fist Can automatically lock onto a target, even while airborne, making it easier to track and eliminate flying enemies.

Iron Man Has the best laser for taking down airborne opponents with precision.

Spider-Man Can unleash a devastating combo that guarantees a kill against low-HP Duelists.

Star-Lord He is a nightmare for flying heroes, as his ability to stay airborne combined with his hitscan attacks makes him a relentless threat.

3. Use Long-Range Snipers

One way to harass and eliminate Human Torch and Storm before they can farm their ultimate is by using sharpshooters. The best choices are:

Chaser Heroes Details

Black Widow Her sniper mode lets her land powerful headshots from a distance.

Hawkeye His fast-charging arrows let him pressure enemies from afar, and his sonic arrow can disrupt Storm and Human Torch before they set up their ultimate.

Mantis Mantis’ basic attacks are deadly even from far away.

These heroes can deal massive damage from long-range, especially with well-placed headshots. To improve your sniping skills, practice in the Practice Range. Go to the lowest level of the map and set Storm or Human Torch as moving training dummies.

4. Alternative Strategy: Scarlet Witch

If you’re not confident in your aim, Scarlet Witch is a solid pick. While she might not have the burst damage of other heroes, her abilities are guaranteed to hit if you can get close enough to the flying duo.

Alternative Hero Details

Scarlet Witch Her attacks and crowd control can deal consistent damage on Human Torch and Storm without needing precise aim.

While the Storm and Human Torch team-up ultimate combination might seem unbeatable at first, the key to victory is to prevent rather than to react. By choosing the right counter-picks and focusing on shutting them down early before they attack, you can force them to switch heroes before they ever get the chance to unleash their devastating combo.

If you want to read more about countering heroes in Marvel Rivals, you can also check our guides for all the best counters for Vanguard heroes and the best counters for Strategist heroes.