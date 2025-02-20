Marvel Rivals: How to Create, Join and Leave a Faction

If you’re playing Marvel Rivals, you’ve probably noticed how it’s climbing the ranks as one of the top hero shooters out there. But have you tried joining a Faction yet in the game? It’s a great way to take your gameplay to the next level. In this guide, we’ll break down how to create, join, and leave a Faction so you can get the most out of your experience in Marvel Rivals.

What is a Faction in Marvel Rivals?

A Faction in Marvel Rivals is basically a guild or team of up to 12 players who regularly play together. While having friends to game with is always fun, Factions offer something even better. You will get the chance to win real money and exclusive in-game rewards through official tournaments.

Why do you need to join a Faction? There are several good reasons:

Tournament Rewards: Compete for a share of the $14,500 prize pool.

Compete for a share of the $14,500 prize pool. Exclusive Cosmetics: Earn special nameplates, sprays, and titles.

Exclusive Cosmetics: Earn special nameplates, sprays, and titles.

Find reliable players for competitive matches. Rank Up Faster: Coordinate with teammates who understand team strategy.

many players don’t know about Factions because the system is somewhat hidden in the game’s menu. Let’s fix that by walking through everything you need to know.

How to Create Your Own Faction in Marvel Rivals

Want to be a Faction leader in Marvel Rivals? Here are the steps for creating and starting your own team:

Open Marvel Rivals Main Menu. Select Tournament. Click Faction. Click on Create Faction. Follow the on-screen instructions to: Choose a name for your Faction.

Select your region.

Set membership rules.

Create a Faction emblem. Click Create Faction to finish. Access your new Faction through the Tournament tab. Start inviting friends and other players.

As a Faction leader, you can customize your team settings anytime and manage who gets to join.

How to Join an Existing Faction in Marvel Rivals

If you’d rather join an established team, follow these steps:

Launch Marvel Rivals and then open the Main Menu. Select Tournament. Select Faction. Click View Factions. Find a specific Faction. Click Apply to Join for the Faction you want.

Keep in mind that not all Factions accept members immediately. Some require approval from the Faction leader, minimum rank, or they might be full. You can only instantly join Factions marked as Free to Join.

How to Leave a Faction in Marvel Rivals

Found yourself in a Faction that’s not a good fit? Here’s how to leave:

Start Marvel Rivals and then go to the Main Menu. Select Tournament. Visit your Faction’s homepage. Find your name in the player list and right-click on your name. Click Leave Faction or Disband Faction (if you are the leader).

After leaving, you’re free to join a different Faction that better matches your play style or schedule.

Start Joining or Building Your Faction in Marvel Rivals

With tournaments offering both cash prizes and exclusive cosmetics, joining a Faction is one of the smartest moves you can make in Marvel Rivals. Whether you’re a casual player looking for teammates or a competitive gamer chasing for tournament wins, the Faction system has plenty to offer.

Remember, the system is a bit hidden in the Tournaments menu, so many players miss out on these opportunities. Now that you know how to access it, you can take full advantage of everything Factions have to offer. Jump into Marvel Rivals today, join or create a Faction, and see how much more enjoyable the game becomes when you’re part of a team!