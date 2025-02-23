Marvel Rivals: How to Find Blade in Central Park Map

Marvel Rivals loves to tease players with hints about what’s coming next. In Season 1.5’s new map, Central Park, you can find Blade hidden in a vampiric prison. While he is not available as a playable character yet, you can still find him and view his in-game model. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps on how to find Blade in Central Park map.

How to Find Blade in Central Park

The new map in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5, Central Park, features a fascinating easter egg—hinting at a future playable character: Blade. To find Blade in Central Park, follow these steps:

You must be on the attacking team. When you reach the second gate checkpoint, turn left, and you’ll see a newly opened spawn point. Enter the spawn point and then look for a misty door. Press G to interact with it.

By doing this, you will be teleported to a secluded room, where you’ll see Blade being held captive. This gives you a first look at Blade’s in-game design. Aside from the left-side spawn room, there is also a second spawn point on the right side, just behind a huge pillar. Enter that spawn room, and you’ll find another misty door that will also teleport you to Blade’s prison.

Blade’s Presence Hinted in the Midnight Features 2 Event Mission

The mid-season update of Marvel Rivals introduced a new event mission called Midnight Features II. On the first page of the mission tab, Blade is prominently featured, wearing his signature gothic coat with a massive golden sword on his back.

Interestingly, this event mission subtly hints at Blade’s presence in the new map. The description reads:

“Missing Person: Eric Brooks. African-American male, 6’2’’, 215 lbs., brown eyes, black hair braided into cornrows. Mr. Brooks was last seen near Central Park, wearing a black trench coat and dark sunglasses, carrying swords and other weapons. He may answer to the name ‘Blade’. If you have any information on this person’s current whereabouts, please alert his next of kin, Brielle Brooks, via the contact information provided in this publication.”

This is an exciting way to introduce a fan-favorite Marvel character, seamlessly blending lore into the game while teasing his potential arrival as a playable hero.

Will Blade Be Playable in Marvel Rivals?

There is no official confirmation yet on whether Blade will be a playable character. However, with numerous leaks suggesting his arrival and NetEase dropping such an obvious teaser, it’s highly likely that Blade could be introduced in the next update.

Blade would be a perfect addition to the Marvel Rivals roster, particularly as a Duelist. He could be another sword-wielding hero alongside Magik. Additionally, this could be a great opportunity for Marvel Rivals to introduce a lifesteal mechanic, as Blade, being a Daywalker, possesses vampiric abilities that could allow him to regenerate health through combat.

Finding Blade in Central Park is an exciting easter egg that hints at the future of Marvel Rivals. While you can’t play as the Daywalker just yet, this carefully crafted teaser—complete with the in-game model and mysterious event mission—suggests that Blade could soon join the roster. Go ahead and check those misty doors in Central Park, and stay tuned for official announcements about this fan-favorite vampire hunter’s playable debut.