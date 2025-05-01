Home » Gaming » Marvel Rivals: How to Get Black Panther Damisa Sarki Skin

Marvel Rivals: How to Get Black Panther Damisa Sarki Skin

T’Challa is getting a new look for the Hellfire Gala in Marvel Rivals. The Damisa-Sarki skin turns the Black Panther into a fashion icon while still showing off his royal vibe. It’s a stylish transformation from warrior to trendsetter, adding a fresh twist to his character. So, how to get the Black Panther Damisa Sarki skin in Marvel Rivals? Check it out!

Marvel Rivals How to Get Black Panther Damisa Sarki Skin

What Is the New Damisa-Sarki Skin?

The Damisa-Sarki skin, which means “The Panther” in Wakandan, gives T’Challa a stylish new outfit made for the Hellfire Gala hosted by Emma Frost. Instead of his usual battle suit, he wears a custom black suit with a golden accent, and a bright fuchsia sash layered over it, complete with Wakandan pattern.

This skin stands out because it mixes formal style with Wakandan culture. In the description, T’Challa even jokes about asking his sister Shuri for fashion tips so he doesn’t mess up at the Hellfire Gala. He said:

“Shuri, I may require your assistance to upgrade my attire. After many years, I again find myself invited to the Hellfire Gala. While I would prefer not to be so exposed, an unsettling fear of fashion faux pas weighs heavily on my mind.”



What’s Included in the Black Panther Damisa Sarki Skin Bundle

The Damisa-Sarki bundle costs 2,200 Units and includes:

Black Panther Damisa-Sarki CostumeEternal Vigilance MVP AnimationSerene Sovereign EmoteDamisa-Sarki NameplateDamisa-Sarki Spray

The Black Panther Damisa-Sarki skin bundle becomes available on Thursday, May 1st, 2025, at 7 PM PT. Here’s when you can purchase it in your time zone:

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (PT)7 PM, May 1st
Central Time (CT)9 PM, May 1st
Eastern Time (ET)10 PM, May 1st
Central Europe (CET)4 AM, May 2nd
Japan/Korea (JST/KST)11 AM, May 2nd
India (IST)7:30 AM, May 2nd

How to Get Black Panther Damisa Sarki Skin

Here are the steps you need to take to purchase the Black Panther’s new skin in Marvel Rivals:

  1. Log in to Marvel Rivals and navigate to the in-game Store.
  2. Find the Black Panther Damisa-Sarki Bundle under the Costume section.
  3. Purchase using 2,200 Units.
How to Purchase Marvel Rivals Skins and Cosmetics

The Damisa-Sarki skin doesn’t change gameplay, but Black Panther’s pick rate is likely to rise as players jump in to show off his new style. With a win rate of 50%, expect to see more T’Challas in action as the skin rolls out. This latest Marvel Rivlas update also includes Winter Soldier’s Thunderbolts costume. Are you going to buy them both?

