Marvel Rivals: How to Get Black Panther Thrice-Cursed King and Iron Man Steam Power Skins

Marvel Rivals sure continues to impress players with its diverse roster of heroes and villains, but it’s the regular release of attractive skins that catches the community’s attention. Not even a day after the Loki and Storm skins are released, new additions are already on the way. The upcoming release of Black Panther Thrice-Cursed King and Iron Man Steam Power skins has fans eagerly counting down the days. Here’s everything you need to know about these new cosmetics, including release dates, prices, and what makes them special.

When Are Black Panther and Iron Man’s New Skins Coming to Marvel Rivals?

Both the Iron Man Steam Power and Black Panther Thrice-Cursed King skins will be available in the Marvel Rivals in-game store starting March 21st, 2025. These bundles will remain available for purchase until March 28th, 2025. So, you have a full week to decide if you want to add these unique looks to your collection.

Black Panther’s Thrice-Cursed King Skin Bundle and Price

Black Panther Thrice-Cursed King Costume Soul Harvest MVP Animation Crimson Quaff Emote Black Panther Thrice-Cursed King Nameplate Black Panther Thrice-Cursed King Spray

The Thrice-Cursed King skin transforms T’Challa into a vampiric version of the Black Panther, perfectly matching Season 1’s Eternal Night Falls theme. His face is visible with vampire-like features, and his shoulders have bat-shaped armor. Additionally, you can see crimson-purple energy flowing around the armor. The skin’s description reads:

“New York City might have been as black as the darkest night… but all that the King of Wakanda could see was red… “

The Black Panther Thrice-Cursed King skin bundle will cost 1,600 Units and includes a total of 5 cosmetics, like MVP animation and emote. If you want to buy the skin only, it will cost you 1,400 Units. This will be Black Panther’s fifth outfit in the game, and it’s already generating excitement among players. One fan commented, “This style is stupid dope. Rivals can’t miss!”

Iron Man Steam Power Skin Bundle and Price

Iron Man Steam Power Costume Steam Roars MVP Animation Vintage Machine Emote Iron Man Steam Power Nameplate Iron Man Steam Power Spray

The Steam Power skin gives Iron Man a complete steampunk makeover inspired by the 1872 Marvel comic series. This vintage reimagining features his armor, which is colored mostly in bronze and copper. Unlike the sleek, high-tech Iron Man suits, this one looks more mechanical and industrial, with visible rivets, pipes, and valve-like parts. The skin’s description reads:

“Some good men rode out of town…But some men took action. I could hear Stark from the Timely Bulletin offices. He’d picked up his hammer again.”

This is a direct reference to 1872 (2015) #3, where this version of the character first appeared. Many players are particularly excited about this skin’s return, as it hasn’t been available since the game’s previous beta tests. The Iron Man Steam Power Bundle features the Vintage Machine MVP animation, the Steam Power emote, nameplate, and spray. The bundle is available for 1,600 Units, and if you only want the skin, it will be available for 1,400 Units.

How to Get New Black Panther and Iron Man Skins in Marvel Rivals

Getting your hands on these new skins is easy. Just follow these steps:

Load Marvel Rivals and make sure you’re connected to the internet. Navigate to the in-game store from the main menu. Select the Costumes section to find both new offerings. Choose either the Iron Man Steam Power Bundle or the Black Panther Thrice-Cursed King Bundle. Confirm your purchase using 1,600 Units per bundle.

Both skins give characters a completely new look. If you play Black Panther, the vampire design changes his style while keeping his iconic shape. His strong melee attacks and fast movement make him a dangerous Duelist, and this darker look makes him even more intimidating.

For Iron Man players, the Steam Power skin offers a unique, old-fashioned design compared to his usual high-tech suits. Since this skin hasn’t been available since the beta, it might be a rare sight in matches. Make sure to mark March 21st on your calendar if you want to grab these limited-time bundles before they disappear on March 28th!