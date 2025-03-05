Marvel Rivals: How to Get Cloak Dagger Twilight Duo and Venom Lingering Imprint Skins

Two new skins are coming to Marvel Rivals this week, giving you more ways to customize your heroes. The Cloak & Dagger Twilight Duo and Venom Lingering Imprint skins will be available in the in-game store soon. Here is what you need to know, including their release time, possible price, and how to get them.

Cloak & Dagger’s Twilight Duo Skin

This skin gives Cloak and Dagger a 1920s-30s look. Dagger (Tandy) wears a white fedora, a light suit jacket with gold details, and layered jewelry. Cloak (Tyrone) wears a purple fedora, a dark suit with purple accents, a gold rose pin, and decorative chains. The design still keeps their classic light-and-dark theme but with a vintage style.

Venom Lingering Imprint Skin

This Venom skin features a sharp design with a fractured, almost crystal-like texture in black, white, and dark gray. Venom’s face keeps its menacing look, with golden-yellow accents around the eyes. The design makes Venom look unreal, matching the “Lingering Imprint” theme as a ghostly or faded version of the symbiote.

Venom – Lingering Imprint & Cloak and Dagger Twilight Duo Costumes are coming to #MarvelRivals 🔥



🗓 Available: March 6 at 6 PM PST pic.twitter.com/3r5p9B2OTq — Marvel Rivals News (@MRivalsHub) March 5, 2025

Both the Cloak & Dagger Twilight Duo and Venom Lingering Imprint skins will be available in Marvel Rivals in-game store on March 7th, 2025, at 2 AM UTC. While official pricing hasn’t been announced, premium character skins in Marvel Rivals typically cost between 1,200 and 1,800 Units, depending on the complexity and effects included. Full details about the skins, including exact pricing, will be revealed tomorrow, according to the announcement.

How to Get Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger and Venom Skins

To get these skins and add them to your collection, you’ll need to have enough Units in the game. You can obtain them by:

Buying them directly through Lattice in the in-game store.

Earning free Units by completing event missions.

Converting Chrono Tokens if you own the Luxury Battle Pass.

If you already have the Units, and the skins are released, getting these exclusive costumes is pretty simple. Here are the steps to follow:

Launch Marvel Rivals. Head to the in-game store. Go to the Costumes section. Find and select either the Cloak & Dagger Twilight Duo or Venom Lingering Imprint skin. Use Units to complete your purchase. Equip your new skin from the Heroes section of your inventory.

If you often play as Cloak & Dagger or Venom, these skins are a great way to give your character a fresh look in matches. For Venom fans, the Lingering Imprint skin adds a new way to highlight the symbiote’s fearsome presence in battle. Since Marvel Rivals rotates its store items, these skins might not return for a while after their initial release.

Also Read:

So keep an eye on the official Marvel Rivals social channels tomorrow for the full reveal of both skins, which will give you a better look at what you’re purchasing before they hit the store on Thursday. Moreover, the upcoming update will also give you free Black Widow Mrs. Barnes skin through event completion. There will also be a new game mode called Clone Rumble, where you and your team must all play as the same hero in a match. Are you looking forward to it? Because we definitely are. See you in the battlefield!