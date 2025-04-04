Marvel Rivals: How to Get Emma Frost X-Revolution and Star-Lord King of Spartax Skins

Marvel Rivals Season 2, the Hellfire Gala, is introducing two exciting premium skins that are turning heads in the community. Emma Frost X-Revolution skin features a revealing design inspired by the comics, while Star-Lord King of Spartax outfit gives him a royal makeover as the Guardian of the Galaxy. If you want to add them to your collection, I will show you how to get both of the skins in the game.

When Are Emma Frost and Star-Lord’s New Skins Coming to Marvel Rivals?

Both the Emma Frost X-Revolution skin and Star-Lord King of Spartax skins will be available starting Friday, April 11th, 2025. This release coincides with the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 2 Hellfire Gala, which brings substantial updates to the game, including the debut of Emma Frost and Ultron, the introduction to costume gifting, and a huge balance change.

The Emma Frost character will be immediately playable when Season 2 launches, meaning you can jump right in with her new X-Revolution skin on day one. Server maintenance will need to be completed before the new content becomes available, so expect the update to roll out gradually throughout the day on April 11th.

Emma Frost X-Revolution Skin Bundle and Price

Emma Frost’s X-Revolution skin bundle will be available in Marvel Rivals for 1,600 Units. This Epic rarity costume is based on her bold “Black Queen” look from Uncanny X-Men (2013) #1. Instead of her usual white outfit, this version features a high-collared ensemble with bold shoulder pads, a chest cutout framed in gold, and long black gloves accented with crystal details and gold nails.

The bundle includes the X-Revolution skin, an exclusive MVP animation, themed emote, custom nameplate, and matching spray. It’s a detailed and stylish tribute to one of Emma Frost’s most iconic comic appearances, making it a top pick for fans.

Star-Lord King of Spartax Skin Bundle and Price

Star-Lord’s King of Spartax skin gives him a royal look with gold armor and blue detailing. He wears a large cape, fancy shoulder pads, and has an emblem on his chest to keep his Star-Lord style. His blonde hair is styled neatly, showing off his usual charm. The colors—gold, blue, and white—make him look more like a king than a space adventurer, but his confident vibe stays the same.

Just like any other premium bundle in Marvel Rivals, this bundle will include the King of Spartax skin, a special MVP animation, a royal-themed emote, a custom nameplate, and a matching spray. The exact price hasn’t been shared yet, but it will likely cost around 1,600 Units, similar to Emma Frost’s bundle.

Note: This article will be updated with the full list of cosmetics once the official skin bundles are released.

How to Get Emma Frost and Star-Lord New Skins in Marvel Rivals

Getting your hands on these exclusive skins requires following a few simple steps:

Direct Purchase from the Store

Make sure Marvel Rivals is fully updated after the patch. Launch Marvel Rivals and navigate to the Store. Look for the section featuring Emma Frost and Star-Lord bundles. Click on either the X-Revolution or King of Spartax bundle. Confirm the transaction using your Units.

With Season 2, Marvel Rivals is adding a new costume gifting feature. This lets you buy these skins even for your friends! You can find the option in the Store or through your Friends list. Just pick a friend, choose the bundle you want to gift, and complete the purchase. This feature is perfect for surprising friends or coordinating matching outfits with your regular squad.

For collectors and Marvel fans, these bundles are a fun way to enjoy both the game’s action and the characters’ history. If you plan to grab these exclusive skins when Season 2 Hellfire Gala begins, start stocking up on your Units now!