Marvel Rivals: How to Get Free Units in Season 1

If you’re a free player in Marvel Rivals and have been eyeing the infamous Invisible Woman skin, you can actually earn free Units in Season 1 to purchase it! These Units can be obtained by completing in-game tasks and achievements. So, let’s explore all the ways to get free Units in Marvel Rivals Season 1.

How to Get Free Units in Marvel Rivals Season 1

In Season 1, you can earn more than 3,300 free Units, provided you haven’t already completed the required actions. With this amount, you can claim the Invisible Woman Malice skin or the fearsome Captain America Captain Gladiator costume completely free!

There are five ways to earn free Units in Marvel Rivals:

Darkhold Battle Pass

Event Missions

Community Tasks

Achievements

In-game Surveys

1. Darkhold Battle Pass (600 Units)

Wait, don’t you need to buy the Battle Pass to claim its rewards? No, you don’t! Some rewards in the Battle Pass are available for free, as long as they aren’t labeled ‘Luxury.’ You can earn a solid 600 Units just by playing the game and completing challenges. Free Units and Lattice (which can be converted into Units) can be found on pages 5, 7, 9, and 10 of the Battle Pass.

Page 5 has total 200 Units 7th page has 100 Units Page 9 also has 100 Units Last page has 200 Units

To unlock all Battle Pass pages, you need to farm Chrono Tokens by completing challenges. The best part? These challenges are usually simple and can be completed naturally while playing the game.

2. Event Missions (300 Units + Thor Skin)

If you head to the Event tab, you’ll find the Midnight Features page. This section displays a newspaper with Mr. Fantastic on the front page and reward tabs on the left side. The event consists of five sets of missions, all of which are fairly simple to do. You can check our Midnight Feature event guide on how to complete the event.

By finishing these event missions, you’ll earn 300 free Units. And the best part? If you unlock all pages, you’ll also receive the Thor’s Reborn from Ragnarok skin for free!

3. Community Tasks (500 Units)

The next method is quite simple. Head to the game’s Settings, click on the Community tab, and you’ll find three options. Completing each of these tasks will reward you with 500 free Units. Here are the community tasks you need to complete:

Link your Discord account for a quick 100 Units.

for a quick 100 Units. Help a friend join the game with your assemble code , and you’ll both get 300 Units when they reach level 10.

, and you’ll both get 300 Units when they reach level 10. Sign up for NGP membership with your email for another 100 Units.

Linking Discord account Use assemble code Sign up for NGP membership

4. Achievements (1,900 Units)

This is where the real treasure lies. The updated Heroic Journey achievements now grant a whopping 1,500 Units, including 400 brand-new Units for you to claim. On top of that, the Chronoverse Saga has been revamped, replacing old collectibles with 400 Units which is a much better deal if you ask me.

Heroic Journey now offers 1,500 Units for rewards.

However, this method requires dedication, as you’ll need to complete all achievements. Some are simple, while others can be quite tricky. One particularly challenging achievement requires you to assist mutant allies as Magneto—it may sound easy, but it’s harder than it looks. Luckily, we have a guide to help you assist mutants in Marvel Rivals!

Chronoverse Saga has 400 Units as rewards.

As for the Chronoverse Saga, most of its tasks are relatively easy too. You’ll mainly need to spray or perform emotes at specific locations.

5. In-Game Surveys (Random)

The last method isn’t a guaranteed one because it’s randomly assigned. Keep an eye on your in-game mail, as you might receive a message from Marvel Rivals inviting you to complete a short survey. These surveys reward 100 Units upon completion. While they’re not guaranteed, they’re definitely worth watching for.

The best part about all these methods is that they reward you for simply playing the game without even having to pay for anything. Focus on enjoying Marvel Rivals, and these units will stack up naturally. Remember to check your progress regularly because some rewards might be waiting to be claimed. Now get out there and start earning those units – your favorite heroes aren’t going to dress themselves!