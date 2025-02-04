Marvel Rivals: How to Get Infinity War Captain America and Mirae 2099 Luna Snow Skins

Coming this February, Marvel Rivals is bringing two awesome new skins. If you like classic Marvel vibes or futuristic looks, these costumes for Captain America and Luna Snow are a must-see. Here’s what you need to know about these cool additions and how to get Infinity War Captain America and Mirae 2099 Luna snow skins in Marvel Rivals.

Infinity War Captain America Skin

This skin recreates Captain America’s appearance from Avengers: Infinity War with striking detail. The design gives Steve Rogers a new look with a darker navy blue uniform and leather straps, plus his signature beard from the film. His appearance in this costume is enhanced with glowing-blue armor on the shoulders and combat-ready gloves. It actually brings the battle-worn look that Cap has from Infinity War.

Mirae 2099 Luna Snow Skins

Luna Snow’s Mirae 2099 skin transports the K-pop star-turned-superhero into a cyberpunk future. The sleek outfit features neon accents and cutting-edge materials. The usual blue and white color of her outfit changes into black and vibrant pink with a purple accent, complete with a high-tech headphone.

Also Read:

How to Get The New Captain America and Luna Snow Skins

Getting your hands on these exclusive costumes is pretty easy. Follow these steps when they become available:

Start Marvel Rivals and ensure your game is updated to the latest version. Navigate to the in-game store. Select the Costumes tab. Choose either Infinity War Captain America or Mirae 2099 Luna Snow. Complete the purchase using Lattice.

The skins will be available starting February 6th, at 6:00 PM PST. These premium skins typically offer:

Complete character model overhaul.

New visual effects (MVP) matching the costume theme.

Unique emote that reflects the skin.

Nameplate and spray.

While specific pricing details haven’t been revealed, we know for sure these skins are going to be time-limited releases. So mark your calendar, and make sure you don’t miss out on these amazing additions to your Marvel Rivals collection!