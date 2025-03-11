Marvel Rivals: How to Get Loki Presidential Attire and Storm Goddess of Thunder Skins

Marvel Rivals is about to get even more exciting with two new premium skins that will have you channeling your inner deity: Loki Presidential Attire and Storm Goddess of Thunder. These skins don’t just look amazing – they represent important character lore that fans will appreciate. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about these new skins, including their release date, expected pricing, and the background story behind each costume.

When Are Loki and Storm’s New Skins Coming to Marvel Rivals?

Both skins will be available on March 13th, 2025, at 7 PM PDT. Here’s a breakdown of the regional release times so you don’t miss out:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time (PT) March 13, 2025 7:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) March 13, 2025 10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) March 14, 2025 2:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) March 14, 2025 7:30 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) March 14, 2025 11:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) March 14, 2025 1:00 PM

NetEase releases these skins globally at the same time, so depending on your location, you might be grabbing them late at night or early in the morning.

How Much Will the New Skins Cost?

NetEase hasn’t confirmed the pricing yet, but based on past Marvel Rivals skins, here are our guesses:

Individual skins typically cost between 1,400 and 1,600 Units .

and . Bundle packages (which include extras like emotes, MVP animations, sprays, and nameplates) usually cost around 2,000 to 2,400 Units.

However, the last Cloak & Dagger Twilight Duo costume bundle only cost 1,600 Units, so some bundles may be cheaper as well. Whether these prices will be the same with other premium skins or not, it’s a good idea to start saving if you plan to get them on launch day. Bundles offer better value if you want all the extras, while individual skin purchases are better if you’re on a tight Units budget.

Loki’s Presidential Attire Skin Bundle and Price

TBA TBA TBA TBA Loki Presidential Attire Costume MVP Animation Loki Emote Loki Nameplate Loki Spray

Loki’s Presidential Attire skin features a dark suit, a green vest and tie, his gold crown, and a campaign button. Previously available for free during the Marvel Rivals beta, this highly requested skin is finally returning. It also includes a fitting quote: “I’m going to lie right to your face, and you’re gonna love it.”

Storm’s Goddess of Thunder Skin Bundle and Price

TBA TBA TBA TBA Storm Goddess of Thunder Costume MVP Animation Storm Emote Storm Nameplate Storm Spray



Based on the promotional image, Storm’s Goddess of Thunder skin brings her Asgardian transformation to Marvel Rivals. She wears traditional Asgardian armor, wields the Stormcaster hammer, and has striking blue hair. Based on a comic storyline, this is where Loki gave her Stormcaster after she lost her powers. This marks her fourth skin in the game, a great option for mains, especially with her recent Duelist buffs making her one of the most powerful heroes in the game.

Note: We will update this article once the official skin bundles come out.

How to Get New Loki and Storm Skins in Marvel Rivals

To unlock these skins, you’ll need enough Units, which can be obtained by:

Purchasing them through Lattice in the in-game store.

Earning free Units from event missions.

Converting Chrono Tokens if you own the Luxury Battle Pass.

If you have enough Units, getting the skins is pretty easy. Follow these simple steps:

Open Marvel Rivals. Go to the in-game store. Navigate to the Costumes section. Select Loki’s Presidential Attire or Storm’s Goddess of Thunder skin. Use Units to complete your purchase. Equip the skin from the Heroes section in your inventory.

If you’re a Storm or Loki main, these skins are definitely worth considering. Storm has become one of the game’s most popular Duelists now, making her Goddess of Thunder skin a great investment if you frequently play her. For Loki players, the Presidential Attire skin has been highly anticipated since the beta.

While we wait for these skins to drop, many fans are wondering when other beta skins like Spider-Punk for Spider-Man and the steampunk-themed Iron Man costume will make their appearance. If the pattern continues, we might see those return in future updates as well. Let’s have our fingers crossed!