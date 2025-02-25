Marvel Rivals: How to Get Lord Icons and Show Off Your Hero Mastery

Lord Icons are prestigious cosmetic rewards in Marvel Rivals that showcase your mastery of specific heroes. Unlike regular character icons, Lord Icons feature special poses with added lighting effects that immediately signal your expertise to other players during hero selection and throughout the game. In this guide, we will explain everything you need to know on how to get Lord Icons in Marvel Rivals.

How to Unlock Lord Icons in Marvel Rivals

Once you reach Diamond rank, you’ll see many players with special hero icons. These icons appear shinier, more distinguished, and overall cooler. They are called Lord Icons. They don’t provide any in-game advantages or buffs, but they’re very popular because they show off how dedicated and skilled you are with specific characters.

To unlock a Lord Icon, you’ll need to progress through all five proficiency levels for your chosen hero:

Agent – Rewards you with a Kill Notification. Knight – Earns you a Hero Spray. Captain – Unlocks a hero-themed kill notification. Centurion – Provides an upgraded hero-themed kill notification. Lord – Finally rewards you with the coveted Lord Icon.

Reaching the Lord level represents a significant achievement and shows other players that you’ve truly mastered that character.

How to Find and Complete Proficiency Challenges

Proficiency Challenges are a great way to test your skills and earn rewards in Marvel Rivals. These challenges are designed to help you improve with specific heroes while unlocking the icons and other cosmetic rewards. Finding the challenges you need to complete is simple. Here are the steps:

Go to the Heroes Menu. Select the hero you want to level up. Click on the Proficiency tab. Review the list of challenges specific to that hero.

These challenges vary by hero but typically include:

Accumulating play time with the hero (usually at least 60 minutes).

Performing role-specific actions (blocking damage as Vanguard, dealing damage as Duelist, healing as Strategist).

Achieving a certain number of KOs.

Specific skill tasks.

These tasks are repeatable, meaning the missions will automatically refresh once completed, and the rewards will be claimed automatically.

How to Get Lord Icons Faster in Marvel Rivals

Looking at the tasks, they might seem overwhelming to complete. However, there are some tips to keep in mind to level up your proficiency faster and finally earn the Lord Icons you’ve been longing for:

1. Focus on Your Role

In every match you play, make sure to focus on and stick to your role. Consistently doing this will ensure you keep completing the tasks efficiently.

Vanguards : Block as much damage as possible and aim for a high number of KOs.

: Block as much damage as possible and aim for a high number of KOs. Duelists : Maximize damage output and focus on getting final hits.

: Maximize damage output and focus on getting final hits. Strategists: Prioritize healing teammates and assist.

2. Keep Using Your Skills

Use your normal and team-up abilities as frequently as possible during matches. These actions often contribute significantly to proficiency challenges.

3. Team Communication

Work with your teammates to secure objectives and set up advantageous situations. Good communication can make a big difference, helping you win games and complete challenges more efficiently.

4. Just Keep Playing and Have Fun!

Last but not least, simply keep playing with your selected hero. The tasks are straightforward, and you’ll complete them naturally over time. Most importantly, have fun! Taking the game too seriously can affect your mood and often lead to poor performance.

All Hero Lord Icons in Marvel Rivals

This is the complete list of all hero Lord Icons in Marvel Rivals:

Marvel Rivals Hero Name Lord Icon Adam Warlock Black Panther Black Widow Captain America Cloak & Dagger Doctor Strange Groot Hawkeye Hela Hulk Human Torch Invisible Woman Iron Fist Iron Man Jeff the Land Shark Loki Luna Snow Magik Magneto Mantis Mister Fantastic Moon Knight Namor Peni Parker Psylocke Rocket Raccoon Scarlet Witch Spider-Man Squirrel Girl Star-Lord Storm The Punisher The Thing Thor Venom Winter Soldier Wolverine

Note: We’ll keep updating and adding new heroes’ Lord Icons once they’re released in Marvel Rivals.

Earning one or two Lord Icons is fairly manageable in Marvel Rivals, but collecting them all takes serious dedication. With over 35 heroes and villains in Marvel Rivals, mastering each one requires a lot of time and effort. If you want to fully understand the game, working toward a complete set of Lord Icons can be a fun long-term goal that highlights your skill. Focus on enjoying the process of mastering different heroes rather than seeing it as just a grind!