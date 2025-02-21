Marvel Rivals: How to Get Magik Punkchild and Hulk Punkrage Skins

NetEase is adding two punk-themed skins for Magik and Hulk in Marvel Rivals. These skins are inspired by the Spider-Punk universe and give players new ways to show off their style in the game. We will tell you how to get Magik Punkchild and Hulk Punkrage skins in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5!

Magik’s Punkchild Skin

While players might be familiar with Magik’s classic look featuring dark armor and golden brown hair, her punk transformation creates a totally different vibe.

Her new Punkchild skin features flowing lilac and silver pigtails and a rebellious outfit design. Her outfit now has a black and dark purple color scheme, complete with a short skirt, fishnet leggings, and studded armored boots. This look mixes a modern, cyber-punk style with her warrior and mystic vibe.

Also Read:

Hulk’s Punkrage Skin

Hulk’s new Pinkrage skin has a punk rock style with a neon green mohawk and industrial goggles, as seen below:

He wears a dark sleeveless tactical vest with neon green accents and military cargo pants with pockets and spiked straps. This design gives Bruce Banner a rebellious aesthetic while keeping Hulk’s signature green integrated into punk fashion.

Both skins will hit the Marvel Rivals Store on February 28th, 2025. The Magik Punkchild Bundle will cost you 2,200 Units (approximately $21), while the Hulk Punkrage Bundle comes in at 1,600 Units (about $15). While NetEase hasn’t confirmed all bundle contents, leaks have revealed their cool punk-vibe MVP animation screens.

Moreover, based on previous skin bundles, these will likely include special emotes and nameplates as well. We will update this article with more details about the bundles once they are officially released.

How to Get Marvel Rivals Punk Skins for Magik and Hulk

To add these punk-themed skins to your collection, you’ll need to stock up on Units beforehand. You can acquire Unit through:

As always, getting these exclusive costumes is simple once they’re available. Here is what to do:

Launch Marvel Rivals Season 1.5. Head to the in-game store. Go to the Costumes section. Find and select either the Punkchild Magik or Punkrage Hulk skin. Use Units to complete your purchase.

Each skin stays true to its character’s essence while adding a rebellious punk twist. Magik’s mystical punk look and Hulk’s street-smart style will stand out in matches. Be ready with your Units on February 28th if you want to be among the first to show off these bold and unique new looks!