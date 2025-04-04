Marvel Rivals Season 2 offers us the Hellfire Gala theme with elegant and fashionable outfits for your favorite heroes. In the latest trailer, you can see that Wanda Maximoff has a new costume in a flowing red dress that perfectly captures her magical essence and elegance. This stunning skin is going to be completely free to claim in the game, and if you want to have it, here is the guide on how to get the Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to Get Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown Skin for Free in Marvel Rivals

The Chaos Gown represents what Scarlet Witch wears to the prestigious Hellfire Gala on Krakoa. The skin features a bold crimson and dark red color scheme. She wears a sleek, form-fitting gown with sharp, angular designs. Her look is topped off with a pointed red headdress, red and gold dangling jewelry, and armor-like shoulder pieces with crystal spikes.

Getting the exclusive Scarlet Witch skin and nameplate is refreshingly simple:

Wait for Season 2 to begin on April 11th, 2025. Play the required number of matches in any of these modes: Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs AI.

‼️FREE SKIN & NAMEPLATE



💃🏼Scarlet Witch “Chaos Gown”



🔓To unlock, play 9 games in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI once Season 2 launches pic.twitter.com/IX2MJxFiwF — Marvel Rivals Intel (@RivalsAssembled) April 3, 2025

Your rewards will unlock based on how many matches you played. Here is the breakdown:

Match Reward 3 Matches Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown Nameplate 9 Matches Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown Skin

There’s no time limit mentioned in the official announcement, but it’s best to complete these matches soon after launch to ensure you don’t miss out.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 Launch Details

Season 2 of Marvel Rivals officially launches on April 11th, 2025. Along with the free Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown rewards, the update will introduce:

If you want to unlock these items faster, once the new season is released, try playing Practice VS. AI for quick matches. Pick easier difficulty levels to finish games even faster, and queue up with friends to make the grind more fun. Unlike other premium skins, there’s no need to spend real money or in-game currency for this – just play the game you love!