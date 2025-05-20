Marvel Rivals: How to Get Scarlet Witch Immortal Sovereign and Adam Warlock Immortal Avatar Skins

Are you all excited for Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update? Ahead of its release, NetEase has surprised players with two new skins coming into the game: Scarlet Witch Immortal Sovereign and Adam Warlock Immortal Avatar. It’s a great way to welcome the new update with some awesome new looks, don’t you think? Here’s how to get these two exclusive skins in Marvel Rivals.

When Are Scarlet Witch and Adam Warlock’s Skins Coming to Marvel Rivals?

Both of the new skins for Scarlet Witch and Adam Warlock will be available in Marvel Rivals on May 23rd, 2025, at 2 AM UTC. This will be the same day the Hellfire Gala Moments event ends. For players who live in different time zones, you will have a different release time based on the country you live in. Here are some examples:

Region Release Time Pacific Time (PT) May 22nd, 2025 – 7:00 PM Central Time (CT) May 22nd, 2025 – 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) May 22nd, 2025 – 10:00 PM India Standard Time (IST) May 23rd, 2025 – 7:30 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) May 23rd, 2025 – 11:00 AM

Hurry while you can! These special skins will only be up for grabs for a short period, and like previous limited-time outfits in Marvel Rivals, there’s no guarantee they’ll return.

Scarlet Witch Immortal Sovereign Skin Bundle and Price

Scarlet Witch trades her usual crimson coat and headpiece for this gorgeous Immortal Sovereign design with ornate red armor, flowing golden yellow hair (instead to her usual reddish-brown hair), and a small red mask instead of her traditional headdress.

The complete Immortal Sovereign Scarlet Witch bundle includes:

Special Limited Costume

MVP Animation

Emote

Nameplate

Spray

There’s still no official information on the price of the bundle, but it’s expected to cost around 2,000 to 2,400 Units.

Adam Warlock Immortal Avatar Skin Bundle and Price

Adam Warlock, who typically has a more cosmic superhero look with his golden skin and red cape, is transformed into this Immortal Avatar with an eastern-inspired aesthetic. He’s wearing dark robes with gold dragons accent on his shoulders, has longer styled hair, and carries himself like a powerful mystic warrior. The complete Immortal Avatar Adam Warlock bundle includes all 5 cosmetics too.

Same as Scarlet Witch’s, the price for this skin bundle might be around 2,000 to 2,400 Units.

Note: We’ll update this page as soon as the official details are released.

How to Get Scarlet Witch Immortal Sovereign and Adam Warlock Immortal Avatar Skins in Marvel Rivals

If you want to get these new incredible skins, you can follow these steps to add them into your collection:

Open Marvel Rivals. Go to the Store tab on the main screen. Check the Costumes section. Pick Scarlet Witch or Adam Warlock bundle, or just the individual items if they’re sold separately. Click Purchase with Units.

These new Immortal skins for Scarlet Witch and Adam Warlock bring a fresh look to two powerful heroes in Marvel Rivals. Fans of magic and cosmic energy will enjoy these limited-time costumes. They release on May 22nd and 23rd, so make sure to save enough Units before they leave the store.