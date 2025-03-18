Marvel Rivals: How to Get Spider-Punk 2099 Skin

The Spider-Punk 2099 skin for Spider-Man is coming back to Marvel Rivals on March 20th, 2025, at 7 PM PDT. This popular skin was free during the beta but hasn’t been available since the full game launched. Now, players will have another chance to get this cool, punk-yet-futuristic look. Here is what you need to do on how to get Spider-Punk 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals.

What Is Spider-Punk 2099 Skin?

Spider-Punk 2099 is a special costume that gives Spider-Man a futuristic punk rock makeover. The skin features high-tech helmet with glowing spider lines across the face and a bright pink and purple mohawk on top. Over his usual suit, he has a short vest with colorful pins and badges.

The suit keeps the classic red and blue colors but with a more futuristic style. He also wears fingerless gloves and holds an electric guitar, which is a big part of this skin’s design. The electric guitar will likely be featured in special emotes and MVP animation screen. This is the Spider-Punk 2099 skin description in the game:

“The biggest leap we’ve made in decades? Putting synths back in punk music. And hey, punk was born from the raw strum of a guitar — even the future can’t take that away. Wish Hobie could see this…”

Marvel Rivals Spider-Punk 2099 Skin Bundle and Price

As usual, The Spider-Punk 2099 bundle won’t just give you the skin alone. Your purchase will include:

Spider-Punk 2099 Costume MVP Animation 2099 Spider-Punk Emote Spider-Punk 2099 Nameplate 2099 Spider-Punk Spray

NetEase Games hasn’t confirmed the price yet, but most bundles in Marvel Rivals usually cost between 1,400 and 1,800 Units. For reference, the recently leaked Black Panther Thrice Cursed King skin bundle is expected to be priced at 1,600 Units. The skin will likely remain available for purchase for a limited time after its March 20 release, though exact availability dates haven’t been confirmed either.

Note: We will update this section once the complete skin bundle is available.

How to Get Spider-Punk 2099 Skin in Marvel Rivals

Getting this popular Spider-Man skin will be very easy when it arrives:

Log into Marvel Rivals on or after March 20 at 7 PM PDT. Visit the in-game store. Find the Spider-Punk 2099 bundle in the featured items section. Purchase using in-game Units.

The Spider-Punk 2099 skin is different from other Spider-Man outfits because it mixes a futuristic 2099 style with punk rock vibes. The glowing face mask and mohawk give Spider-Man a new look, and the guitar adds extra personality to his moves. This skin was already a hit during beta testing, so it helps players stand out in matches. For Spider-Man fans who want to change things up as Season 1.5 ends, Spider-Punk 2099 is one of the most unique options in the game. Are you going to get it?