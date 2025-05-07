Marvel Rivals: How to Get Sunshine Raccoon and Sunshine Squirrel Skins

Marvel Rivals Season 2 has been full of excitement, and it’s only getting better with the addition of two new skins: Raccoon Sunshine for Rocket Raccoon and Sunshine Squirrel for Squirrel Girl. These tropical-themed skins give both characters a fun, summery makeover. If you’re interested in unlocking them, this guide covers everything you need to know about how to get Sunshine Raccoon and Sunshine Squirrel skins in Marvel Rivals.

When Are Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl’s New Skins Coming to Marvel Rivals?

The new skins for Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl will be available in Marvel Rivals on May 9th, 2025, at 2 AM UTC. For players who live in different time zones, the official global release time is going to be:

Region Release Time US Pacific (PT) May 8, 2025 – 7:00 PM US Central (CT) May 8, 2025 – 9:00 PM US Eastern (ET) May 8, 2025 – 10:00 PM UK (BST) May 9, 2025 – 3:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) May 9, 2025 – 4:00 AM India (IST) May 9, 2025 – 7:30 AM Japan/Korea (JST/KST) May 9, 2025 – 11:00 AM

Act fast! These skins are only available for a limited time. Like with past special costumes in Marvel Rivals, once they leave the store, it could be ages before they return, if they ever do.

Rocket Raccoon Sunshine Raccoon Skin Bundle and Price

The Sunshine Raccoon skin transforms our usually grumpy space mercenary into a tropical vacation mode. He’s sporting a woven straw hat with decorative flowers, stylish beach attire with what looks like coin decorations plus flowers on the collar, and has a much more relaxed vibe compared to his typical battle-ready look. It’s about time Rocket mains get an exclusive skin. The complete Sunshine Raccoon bundle will include:

Sunshine Raccoon skin

Exclusive MVP animation

Themed spray

Custom nameplate

Special emote

Looking at past premium skin prices in Marvel Rivals, the Sunshine Raccoon bundle will probably be priced between 1,600 and 2,200 Units. While the items can be purchased individually, it’ll likely cost more than getting the full set, so if you’re after everything, the bundle is your best option.

Squirrel Girl Sunshine Squirrel Skin Bundle and Price

This time, Sunshine Squirrel skin also gives Doreen a complete summer athlete aesthetic. She’s rocking a sporty visor, blonde hair styled for activity, and white athletic wear with some decorative patterns. She’s holding her squirrel friend with its own tiny summer outfit! The whole look feels like she’s ready for beach volleyball or summer sports rather than her usual squirrel-themed costume. Also, people have been saying that this skin is heavily inspired by Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso music video outfit.

Just like the Rocket Raccoon skin bundle, the Squirrel Sunshine bundle is expected to include all five cosmetic items and will likely be priced between 1,600 and 2,200 Units.

Note: This article will be updated with the full list of cosmetics once the official skin bundles are released.

How to Get Sunshine Raccoon and Squirrel Sunshine Skins in Marvel Rivals

Follow these steps to get the new Marvel Rivals skins to your locker:

Open Marvel Rivals after installing the latest update. Go to the Store tab on the main screen. Check the Costumes or Featured section to find the limited-time skins. Pick the Rocket Raccoon or Squirrel Girl bundle, or just the individual items if they’re sold separately. Use your Units to buy them.

Running short on Units? You can top up through the game’s currency shop. Sometimes, special Unit bundles are offered during skin events, so it’s worth checking. Don’t forget, Chrono Tokens can also be exchanged for Units. Which costume will you buy first?