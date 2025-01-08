The first season of Marvel Rivals, “Eternal Night Falls,” is not only adding Fantastic Four members to the roster but also introducing two exciting villainous skins for them. Both skins will become available on January 10th, 2025, at 1 AM PST. This will be the same time as the launch of Season 1 meaning you’ll need to download and install the season update before accessing the store. Here is a simple guide on how to get The Maker and Malice skins in Marvel Rivals.

How to Get The Maker and Malice Skins in Marvel Rivals

Although details haven’t been revealed yet, both skin bundles are expected to offer plenty of value. Each bundle might include a character skin, custom spray paints, unique emotes, and special MVP screen animations. Based on similar premium skins in Marvel Rivals, you can expect these skins to cost between 1800 to 2200 Lattice. Here are the steps on how to get The Maker and Malice skins in Marvel Rivals:

How to Get Mister Fantastic The Maker Skin

Open the game store after updating. Go to the costumes section. Look for Mister Fantastic’s tab. Find The Maker skin. Purchase using Lattice.

The Maker skin gives Reed Richards a whole new look, turning him into a cold, calculating version of Mister Fantastic who chose to embrace the darkness. It doesn’t affect gameplay but it changes his appearance completely, featuring a sleek black suit that makes him stand out.

How to Get Invisible Woman Malice Skin

Head to the game store after updating to Season 1. Navigate to the costumes section. Find the Invisible Woman’s tab. Find Malice skin. Purchase the skin using Lattice.

The Malice skin brings a darker take on Sue Storm, inspired by a classic Fantastic Four storyline. It shows what happens when the heroic Invisible Woman takes a villainous turn, letting players see a completely different side of her. Her mask, shoulders, and boots are completed with spikes, and in this skin, she also wears a long red cape.

Additional Season 1 Content

In addition to the new skins, Season 1 will bring a variety of exciting content. Players can explore new maps, including the iconic Sanctum Sanctorum and the Empire of Eternal Night’s Midtown location. Plus, Season 1 will introduce 10 new character skins, adding even more customization options for players to enjoy.

To get ready for the update, download it early since it might be a big file. Don’t forget to have Lattice ready before the launch. Set an alarm if you want to be one of the first to grab the skins. Once the update is live, check the store right away so you don’t miss out. These skins, especially the Malice costume for Invisible Woman, will likely be popular because they look super cool. Which one will you get?





