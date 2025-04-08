Marvel Rivals: How to Get The Unlimited Thing Skin for Free

Want to give your favorite rock-hard Vanguard a new look in Marvel Rivals? Good news! You can grab The Unlimited Thing skin completely free by taking advantage of a special Marvel Unlimited promotion. In this guide, I will walk you through the simple steps on how to get the Unlimited Thing skin for free in Marvel Rivals. Check it out!

How to Get The Unlimited Thing Skin for Free in Marvel Rivals

The Unlimited Thing skin is a special costume for The Thing character in Marvel Rivals, showing the Fantastic Four hero in black and white shorts with the signature blue belt for highlights. Getting this exclusive skin is surprisingly simple, but you’ll need to act fast as the promotion has a deadline. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Step 1: Sign Up for Marvel Unlimited

Visit the Marvel Unlimited website. Click on the option to sign up for a new monthly subscription. When prompted for payment information, enter the promo code: HEREISTHETHING. Complete the registration process with your billing information.

This special code gives you your first month of Marvel Unlimited completely free. The service normally costs $9.99 per month after your free trial.

Step 2: Keep Your Subscription Active Until April 25

For you to receive the skin, your Marvel Unlimited subscription must be active on April 25th, 2025. This is when Marvel will send out redemption codes to all eligible subscribers. On that day, Marvel will send a unique redemption code to the email address associated with your Marvel Unlimited account. This code can be used to unlock the Unlimited Thing skin in Marvel Rivals.

Step 3: Redeem Your Code in Marvel Rivals

Once you receive your code, simply:

Launch Marvel Rivals and navigate to the Menu. Look for the Bundle Code option and enter your unique code. Enjoy your new Unlimited Thing skin!

What If I Already Have Marvel Unlimited?

If you’re already a Marvel Unlimited subscriber, you don’t need to do anything! As long as your subscription is active on April 25, you’ll automatically receive the code for The Unlimited Thing skin via email. Just try to remember these deadlines:

Action Deadline Sign up with promo code April 16th, 2025 (11:59 PM EDT) Have active subscription April 25th, 2025 Redeem skin code No expiration confirmed

According to Marvel Rivals leaker Miller Ross, once you redeem the skin in-game, it’s yours to keep forever. You can cancel your Marvel Unlimited subscription after receiving and redeeming the code with no impact on your ownership of the skin.

Also Read:

While you’re waiting for April 25 to roll around, why not take advantage of your free Marvel Unlimited subscription? Here are some Marvel Rivals-related comics you might enjoy:

Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic Series

Hellfire Gala Reading List

The new story arc in the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic will connect directly into Season 2’s Hellfire Gala theme, featuring Emma Frost, Psylocke, Magik, and Storm battling against an army of Ultron on the mutant island of Krakoa. Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to add a fresh look to your Marvel Rivals collection without spending a dime! Remember to sign up and keep your subscription active until April 25 to secure the Unlimited Thing skin.