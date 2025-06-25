Home » Gaming » Marvel Rivals: How to Get Thor Majestic Raiment and Punisher Daredevil Born Again Skins

Marvel Rivals: How to Get Thor Majestic Raiment and Punisher Daredevil Born Again Skins

by Shida Aruya
Marvel Rivals just announced two incredible new costumes dropping in their upcoming June 26 patch notes update that’ll make you stand out in every match. Thor is getting his Majestic Raiment costume that screams royal power, while Punisher gets a sick new look inspired by Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again. Here’s everything you need to know about these new Marvel Rivals costumes, when you can get them, and what they’ll cost you.

Thor Punisher Skins

When Are Thor and Punisher Skins Coming to Marvel Rivals?

You can grab these powerful new costumes on June 26th, 2025, at 7:00 PM PDT. Living in a different time zone? No worries. Here’s when they’ll drop in different regions around the world:

RegionRelease Date and Time
PT (Pacific Time)June 26th, 2025 at 7:00 PM
ET (Eastern Time)June 26th, 2025 at 10:00 PM
GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)June 27th, 2025 at 2:00 AM
CET (Central European Time)June 27th, 2025 at 4:00 AM
IST (India Standard Time)June 27th, 2025 at 7:30 AM
JST (Japan Standard Time)June 27th, 2025 at 11:00 AM

Here’s a countdown showing how much time is left until the skins officially release:

Thor Majestic Raiment Skin Bundle and Price

Thor’s costume is absolutely stunning, and it shows the royal Asgardian power. The armor features beautiful blue and dark silver tones throughout. His chest armor has these amazing circular designs that look like they’re glowing with energy.

This bundle might cost you around 1,800 – 2,200 Units and will include:

Thor Punisher SkinsIcon TBAIcon TBAIcon TBAIcon TBA
Thor Majestic Raiment CostumeMVP AnimationEmoteMajestic Raiment NameplateMajestic Raiment Spray

The Punisher Daredevil Born Again Skin Bundle and Price

The Punisher’s new skin has a really tactical, military-inspired look that’s perfect for street-level combat. He’s wearing dark gray and black tactical armor with white accents that make the design pop. The armor looks heavy-duty with multiple plates and straps. This bundle might cost you around 1,600 – 1,800 Units and will include:

Thor Punisher SkinsIcon TBAIcon TBAIcon TBAIcon TBA
Punisher Daredevil Born Again CostumeMVP AnimationEmoteDaredevil Born Again NameplateDaredevil Born Again Spray

Note: We will update this article with the official price and icons once the update is live.

How to get Thor and Punisher Skins in Marvel Rivals

Want to add these awesome costumes to your Marvel Rivals skins collection? Here is exactly what you need to do:

  1. Launch Marvel Rivals when the update goes live on June 26th at 7 PM PDT.
  2. Navigate to the Store from your main menu.
  3. Click on the Costumes section to browse all available skins.
  4. Look for either the Thor Majestic Raiment or Punisher Daredevil Born Again bundles.
  5. Purchase whichever costume catches your eye using your Units.
How to Purchase Marvel Rivals Skins and Cosmetics

Also Read:

Make sure you’ve got enough Units saved up before the release hits tomorrow. If you’re running short, complete some daily challenges or you can always purchase additional Units from the store. Both these costumes are going to be popular, so don;t wait too long if you want to grab them. So which one’s calling to you? Thor’s divine Majestic Raiment or Punisher’s gritty Daredevil: Born Again look?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

