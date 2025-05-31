Marvel Rivals: How to Get Ultron Discord Avatar Decoration for Free

Want to make your Discord profile look cooler? You can get a free Ultron Avatar from Marvel Rivals! This animated decoration celebrates the launch of Season 2.5 and Ultron’s arrival as the newest character. Here’s everything you need to know about Ultron Discord Avatar Decoration for free before this limited-time reward is gone.

What is the Ultron Discord Avatar?

This animated profile decoration sits over your Discord profile picture, giving you that intimidating Ultron look. It’s being offered to celebrate Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 and the debut of Ultron as a new Strategist hero. Since Discord Avatar decorations don’t come around very often, this is a nice chance to grab something unique for free.

How to Get Ultron Discord Avatar Decoration

Getting this decoration is really simple and only takes about 20 minutes total. Just follow these easy steps:

Open Discord on your device and click on User Settings. Scroll down until you find Gift Inventory in the menu. Click on View Quests and look for the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 banner. Click Accept Quest and choose your gaming platform.

Once you’ve accepted the quest, you need to play Marvel Rivals for at least 15 minutes with Discord running in the background. The good news is that any game mode counts. So, you can play Quick Match, Practice vs. AI, or even Competitive matches.

Make sure Discord stays open while you’re playing. If you close Discord or minimize Marvel Rivals completely, your playtime might not count toward the quest. You can leave matches early if needed without losing progress, but you still need to hit that 15-minute total. After completing your 15 minutes, check the Claimed Quest section in Discord. Your Ultron Avatar should appear there automatically if everything worked correctly.

Event Detail Date & Time Event Start Date May 30th, 2025 Quest Accept Deadline June 6th, 2025 Avatar Duration 60 days after claiming Total Event Length 7 days

This decoration will automatically disappear from your inventory after 60 days. There’s no way to keep it permanently, so enjoy showing it off while you can. The quest acceptance period is pretty short (only one week), so don’t wait too long to grab it.

What Players Are Saying About Marvel Rivals Season 2.5

The community has mixed feelings about this update. While some players love the free Discord reward, others have complaints about Ultron himself. Many players think he’s not balanced well as a support character, with some calling him the “worst released character to date.”

However, we think that every hero in Marvel Rivals is great if you can play them correctly. If you feel like Ultron is too weak or you are not really sure how to maximize his potential, check out our Ultron guide and also the best team compositions for Ultron. They might help you figure out how to play with this new hybrid Strategist.

Ready to get your Ultron avatar? Log in to Marvel Rivals today and spend those 15 minutes! Your Discord profile will thank you later!