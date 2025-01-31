Marvel Rivals: How to Master Wolverine Feral Leap and Last Stand Combos

Wolverine is often a subject of debate in the Marvel Rivals community regarding whether he is a good Duelist. Despite his recent buff, some players still consider him useless, mainly due to the Feral Leap skill. However, I can assure you that if you learn to use Feral Leap correctly, you will be unstoppable. Let’s learn how to master Wolverine Feral Leap and also Last Stand.

Wolverine Feral Leap Guide

Wolverine is a melee Duelist in Marvel Rivals, possessing great speed and strength—provided he is played correctly, especially when utilizing the Feral Leap skill. This skill can be quite confusing at first, as it often seems to miss the target.

If you frequently miss your target with Feral Leap, chances are you’re not fully aware of the hitbox mechanics of this skill. The biggest misconception about Feral Leap is thinking that you need to aim with the crosshair.

Here’s the truth.

Wolverine’s entire body becomes a hitbox when you activate the ability. This means any enemy touching any part of Wolverine’s character model will get grabbed – even if you’re not directly looking at them! Yeah, that changes everything, doesn’t it!

How Wolverine’s Feral Leap actually works:

You can grab enemies from any angle – front, back, or side.

The enemy just needs to make contact with any part of Wolverine.

You don’t even need to face your target’s direction.

The grab triggers instantly upon contact.

Wolverine’s Best Feral Leap Combos

Mastering Wolverine’s Feral Leap opens up two devastating combo opportunities that can turn the tide of any fight. Let’s break down both of these powerful combinations and when to use each one:

Single Target Elimination

The best Wolverine combo involving Feral Leap is quite straightforward. First, always initiate with Vicious Rampage (right-click) to close the gap while aiming directly at your target. Immediately after right-clicking, turn in the direction you intend to snatch your target—preferably toward your teammates.

Now, here’s the key: keep scratching with basic attacks while positioning yourself for Feral Leap. As mentioned earlier, make sure Wolverine’s body is in contact with the target. With a guaranteed successful Feral Leap, you can finish off any enemy—even tanky opponents like Peni Parker.

Feral Leap and Last Stand Combo

The next best combo comes when your ultimate is ready. This time, however, you should initiate with Feral Leap. Familiarize yourself with its distance, as this will help you accurately predict where you’ll land. After diving in with Feral Leap, preferably into a group of three or more enemies, immediately activate Undying Animal (E) to survive while building up your Berserker Rage meter. Once the meter reaches 80% or higher, use Last Stand (Q) in front of the enemy frontlines, facing their backlines.

Make sure to land your ultimate toward their backline to wipe out their DPS and Strategists. This will most likely eliminate them instantly, allowing you to finish off any remaining tanks with lightning-fast basic attacks.

Wolverine’s Strengths in Marvel Rivals

Let’s break down why Wolverine is such a powerhouse in battles and how you can use his strengths to dominate your matches in Marvel Rivals:

Tank Buster

Wolverine stands out as the ultimate tank buster in Marvel Rivals. If you’re tired of dealing with pesky Vanguards dominating objectives, Logan is your answer. His ability to shut down tank characters such as Peni Parker or Venom makes him uniquely valuable to any team composition.

High Mobility

Feral Leap isn’t just about damage – it’s a versatile ability that combines movement and crowd control. When used correctly, you can:

Displace enemy positions.

Stun your targets.

Reposition yourself safely.

Create win conditions in crucial moments.

Burst Damage

When your Rage meter is full, Wolverine becomes a killing machine. Combine your left-click with Feral Leap or Last Stand, and you can take down Duelists or Strategists before their team can even react.

With these tips and practice, you can go from struggling with Wolverine to becoming a feared predator on the battlefield. Now get out there and show them why they call you the best there is at what you do!