Marvel Rivals: How to Read the Black Panther Blood of Kings Lore

Marvel Rivals 1.5 update has finally arrived! Just like the start of Season 1, this mid-season gives players a bunch of new missions, a new map, and new characters. The latest event mission, Midnight Features 2, includes a task that requires you to Read the Black Panther Lore: The Blood Kings. Now I will explain to you how to read the Black Panther Lore and complete the task.

What is The Blood Kings Lore Mission?

A new set of event missions called Midnight Features 2 is here, continuing the previous Midnight Features Investigations. One of the first tasks requires you to Read the Black Panther Lore: The Blood Kings. This is a simple task that’s confusing many players.

Completing this mission not only rewards you with 100 Chrono Tokens for your battle pass progress but also helps you advance toward unlocking the free Carved Traveler Groot costume.

How to Find and Read The Blood Kings Lore in Marvel Rivals

Finding this lore entry is actually much simpler than you might think. Here’s how to do it in just four easy steps:

From the Main Lobby Screen, click on the Heroes tab. Scroll through the hero selection until you find Black Panther and click on his character icon to open his profile page. Go to the Lore tab (it should be next to Stats and Skins). Select the second lore entry titled “The Blood Kings”.

That’s it! The mission completes automatically once you open the lore entry. You don’t even need to read through the entire text for the game to register it as complete.

What Is Black Panther’s The Blood Kings Lore About?

While you don’t need to read it to complete the mission, the lore bit tells an interesting story about King T’Challa (Black Panther) traveling to an Alternate Earth to meet with Dr. Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic). Black Panther delivers a cure for a “vampiric plague” affecting Richards’ world.

King T’Challa then arrives in an alternate New York City that has been overrun by vampires. He carries a rare Heart-Shaped Herb from Wakanda that could potentially cure the vampiric plague affecting the city’s residents. His mission is to deliver this herb to Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four while also dealing with his own goddess Bast, who has fallen under a dark influence.

During his journey through the vampire-infested city, T’Challa is confronted by Dracula himself. Despite his enhanced abilities and Vibranium armor, T’Challa falls under Dracula’s control. The vampire lord uses a mystical Blood Chronovium crystal to transform T’Challa, severing his connection to Bast but also giving him vampiric traits.

After briefly breaking free from Dracula’s control, T’Challa escapes but finds himself in a difficult situation. The Blood Chronovium’s magic has neutralized the Heart-Shaped Herb’s effects on his body, leaving him with growing bloodlust. T’Challa must now decide whether to use his sample of the Heart-Shaped Herb to cure himself or save it to potentially cure thousands of others affected by the vampire plague.

Completing the Full Investigation Progress Set

The Black Panther lore mission is just the first step in the Investigation Progress set. To complete the entire set and progress further in the Midnight Features 2 event, you will need to:

Complete the Black Panther lore mission .

. Choose one of these combat challenges : Deal 1000 damage with Human Torch‘s Flaming Meteor ability. Launch 30 enemies using The Thing‘s Yancy Street Charge.

: Win matches in specific modes : Win 2 matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park. Win 5 matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice.

:

With these simple steps, you’ll have your Chrono Tokens in no time and be well on your way to earning that exclusive Groot skin everyone’s talking about!