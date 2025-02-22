Marvel Rivals: How to Shatter the Bloodstorm One Statue (Achievement Guide)

When you are playing Marvel Rivals, you will find out so many achievements to unlock and complete. Now that Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 is here, NetEase introduces even more achievements for us to complete. One achievement that you might overlook is Ruined Idol, focusing on shattering the Bloodstorm One statue located in New York. In this guide, I will provide you the detailed steps on how to shatter the Bloodstorm One statue in Marvel Rivals and complete the Ruined Idol achievement.

How to Shatter the Bloodstorm One Statue in Marvel Rivals

It’s not only Human Torch and The Thing that came to Marvel Rivals this season. Fresh achievements are also added to the game, which will grant you free Units as rewards.

One of the new achievements in the Chronoverse Saga is Ruined Idol, which requires you to shatter the Bloodstorm One statue in New York. This can be tricky, as locating the statue is essential to completing it. Follow these steps to find and shatter the Bloodstorm One statue in the game:

Attacking Side

From the spawn point, follow the path through the first capture point gate. After passing the gate, continue along the mission path until you reach an uphill slope before the second gate. As you move uphill, immediately turn left and enter the broken wall. Go through the door on the right and turn left again. You’ll enter a large castle area, where the Bloodstorm One statue is located behind a health pack. Simply attack the statue multiple times to shatter it and complete the achievement.

Defending Side

If you’re on defense, head to the final objective area. Just before reaching it, look for a fallen building that has formed a diagonal platform. Climb the diagonal platform and enter the door on the right side. Upon entering, the statue will be on your right. Attack it multiple times to complete the Ruined Idol achievement.

Other Marvel Rivals New York Achievements

Aside from Ruined Idol, there are three more Chronoverse Saga achievements you can complete on the New York map, such as:

Achievement Name Details Saving Rachel Oskar Rescue Ratatoskr when Eternal Night falls on New York. Night Travelers, Protected se the spell within Ratatoskr to eliminate all vampires when Eternal Night falls on New York. Silver Lining With Ratatoskr’s help, complete the first trial run of TRD when Eternal Night falls on New York.

Completing all of these achievements will grant you free 200 Units, provided you’ve completed the other Chronoverse Saga achievements.

Shattering the Bloodstorm One statue in Marvel Rivals is a simple task, however, most players might be confused because they don’t know where to look. So, the next time you are playing Marvel Rivals just see if you are on the attacking or defending side. Then, follow the steps above to locate and destroy the statue to earn the Ruined Idol achievement. Don’t forget to complete the other New York achievements to maximize your rewards and claim the last free 200 Units!