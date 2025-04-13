Marvel Rivals: How to View, Save, and Share Match Highlights

Did you just pull off an amazing play in Marvel Rivals that nobody saw? Or maybe you got robbed of the MVP title despite carrying your team? Don’t worry – Marvel Rivals has a great feature for saving and sharing your best moments in the game. This guide will help you understand how to view, save, and share match highlights in Marvel Rivals.

How to View Your Match Highlights in Marvel Rivals

The easiest time to watch your highlight is right after a match ends. Here’s how to do it in simple steps:

Wait for the results screen to fully show up after the match. Move your cursor over your hero until you see a yellow glow on the name. Click it to watch your highlight right away.

Want to know why your teammate got MVP instead of you? Just hover over their hero to watch their highlight, too.

How to Find Your Old Match Highlights in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals automatically stores your last five match highlights in the cloud, so you can access them even days after your matches. Here’s where to find them:

Click on your nameplate icon in the main screen. Go to the Favorites tab. Select the Highlights section.

Important: If you don’t view your highlight from the results screen right after a match, the system might not store it in your Favorites tab. To ensure your plays are saved, always check them at the end of each match.

How to Save Your Match Highlights

The five auto-saved highlights will eventually be replaced as you play more games. To keep your best moments permanently:

Navigate to your profile by clicking your nameplate icon. Go to the Favorites tab and select the Highlights section. Click the Save button under the highlight you want to keep. Customize your saved highlight with these options: Highlight Name

Resolution

Super Resolution Scaling

Frame Rate

Graphics Quality Click Confirm to save locally.

Important: Don’t leave the “Saving Highlight” page before the process completes, or your clip won’t save properly!

Where Are Your Saved Highlights Located?

After saving your best plays in Marvel Rivals, you might be wondering where to find them. Whether you’re on PC or console, the game stores your highlights so you can watch them later, move them around, or share them with friends. Here’s how to locate them easily:

On PC

Your highlights are saved by default to:

C:\Users\<username>\Videos\MarvelRivals\Highlights

Want to save them somewhere else? You can do these steps:

From the Highlights section, look for the Change button. Select your preferred folder location. All future highlights will be saved to your new location.

On Consoles

Check your console’s media library to find your saved Marvel Rivals highlights.

Once you’ve saved your highlights, it’s easy to share them with friends or post them online. First, find your saved highlight files using the folder path mentioned earlier. If you want to make them more fun or polished, you can use video editing software to add music, effects, or captions. After that, upload your finished clips to platforms like YouTube, Twitter, or TikTok to show off your skills and let others see your best moments in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals makes it easy to view, save, and share your best plays with its highlight system. You can use it to review your gameplay, create fun videos, or show off epic moments to friends and followers. Whether you’re trying to get better or just want to relive a cool play, now you know how to use this feature to its fullest!