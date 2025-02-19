Marvel Rivals: Human Torch Negative Zone Gladiator and The Thing Trench Coat Skin Bundles

The Fantastic Four lineup in Marvel Rivals is getting a boost with Human Torch and The Thing finally joining the roster. If you’re thinking about using these heroes, you’ll want to know all about their launch skins and pricing. Here’s a breakdown of what you can get with Human Torch Negative Zone Gladiator and The Thing Trench Coat Skin Bundles in Marvel Rivals.

Human Torch Negative Zone Gladiator Skin Bundle

The Negative Zone Gladiator skin turns Human Torch into this battle-ready warrior from Marvel’s parallel universe. It is based on Johnny Storm’s adventures in the Negative Zone, with darker flames and cool armor that show just how intense things got there. This skin has a different vibe from his usual look. When you purchase the full Human Torch Negative Zone Gladiator cosmetic bundle, you’ll get:

Human Torch Negative Zone Gladiator Costume Light Brigade Leader MVP Insect Killer emote Negative Zone Gladiator Nameplate Negative Zone Gladiator Spray

Johnny Storm arrives in Marvel Rivals with four distinct skins:

The default Human Torch Costume for free.

for free. The First Family Costume : 600 Units.

: 600 Units. The Negative Zone Gladiator bundle : 1600 Units

: 1600 Units The Blood Blaze skin: Available for Gold Rank 3 players.

The bundle includes the skin plus several extra items, such as the Light Brigade Leader MVP animation, Insect Killer emote, and matching nameplate and spray.

What makes Human Torch’s launch particularly special is the Blood Blaze skin, available as a ranked reward. You can earn this exclusive costume by reaching Gold rank 3 and completing 10 competitive matches during the second half of Season 1. This follows the pattern set by Invisible Woman, who also received a ranked reward skin.

The Thing Trench Coat Skin Bundle

Ben Grimm’s Trench Coat costume brings one of his fan-favorite comic looks to Marvel Rivals. This disguise shows The Thing trying to blend into society, wearing a long coat and hat. This skin is a great pick for fans who love his more down-to-earth comic moments. What’s Included in The Thing Trench Coat skin bundle:

The Thing Trench Coat Costume Noir Scars MVP Falling Object Emote Trench Coat Nameplate Trench Coat Spray

Ben Grimm launches with three skin options:

The default Thing Costume for free.

for free. The First Family Costume: 600 Units.

600 Units. The Thing Trench Coat bundle: 1600 Units.

This bundle includes the iconic disguise first seen in Fantastic Four #1 back in 1961, along with the Noir Scars MVP animation, Falling Object emote, and themed nameplate and spray. Unlike Human Torch and Invisible Woman, The Thing doesn’t have a ranked reward skin for Season 1.

How to Get The Zone Gladiator Human Torch and Trench Coat The Thing Skins

Getting your hands on these exclusive costumes is pretty easy. Follow these steps when they become available:

Start Marvel Rivals and make sure your game is updated to the latest Season 1.5. Navigate to the in-game store. Select the Costumes tab. Choose either Negative Zone Gladiator Human Torch or Trench Coat The Thing. Complete the purchase using Lattice.

If you’re on a budget, the First Family skins are a solid deal at 600 Units. But if you’re a big fan of The Thing or Human Torch, the premium bundles are worth it for the extra cosmetics and animations. For Human Torch mains, I’d recommend aiming for Gold rank first to grab the exclusive Blood Blaze skin before it disappears after Season 1—it’s time-limited, and you can buy other skins later.

These are just the launch prices, so watch for future sales or bundles. These skins are a great way to show off your Fantastic Four favorites in Marvel Rivals!