Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

The time has come! After much teasing, Invisible Woman has been introduced in Marvel Rivals Season 1 as one of the first Fantastic Four members, alongside Mister Fantastic. Susan Storm is expected to become a top choice in the Strategist roster. In this Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman guide, we’ll explore her abilities, combos, and best counters.

Invisible Woman Stats in Marvel Rivals



Invisible Woman Role Strategist Difficulty 4-Star Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Affiliation Fantastic Four

Invisible Woman Abilities and Ultimate

Ability Name Description Orb Projection (LMB) – Launch a force field that can pierce heroes

– Flying to a maximum distance before returning to Invisible Woman

– Damaging enemies and healing teammates Psyonic Vortex (Shift) – Gather psionic energy and cast it

– Upon hitting a target, by pressing the L Shift key again, it erupts into a psionic vortex Force Physics (E) – Manipulate psionic energy to push or pull enemies in front of you Invisible Boundary (Q) – Manifest an unseen forcefield within a chosen area

– Rendering allies inside undetectable by enemies

– Provide healing over time

– Enemies that pass through the field are slowed. Veiled Step (Space) – Generate a force field at your feet, stepping on it propels you into an Invisible state Guardian Shield (RMB) – Generate a force field in front of a selected ally

– The shield can block damage and provide Healing Over Time to nearby allies

– Enemies that pass through the shield are slowed Agile Strike (V) – Release a three-hit combo Covert Advance (Passive) – Enter the Invisible state for some time after disengaging from combat

– Grant yourself healing over time Fantasti-Force (Team Up) – Channeling Psionic Might to fortify the entire Fantastic Four team

– This formidable force bolsters Mister Fantastic, granting damage resistance

– Once activated, they can continually generate bonus health, making up for lost health with each passing moment

Susan’s kit focuses on healing, crowd control, and protective abilities. Notably, she introduces the first double-jump mechanic for a Strategist in Marvel Rivals. Her ultimate ability is impressive granting invisibility to all teammates within its area of effect while simultaneously slowing down enemies. I won’t be surprised if players begin asking for nerfing her abilities down a bit.

How to Play Invisible Woman: Combos and Tactics

Playing as Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals is exciting, as her kit introduces innovative gameplay for a Strategist. Her invisibility is a standout feature, making her a hybrid between support and trickster roles. Here are some tips to maximize her potential as a support and be a significant asset to your team:

Team Support Mastery

Position yourself to heal multiple allies at once by lining up your Orb Projection shots. Think of it like bowling, you want to hit as many pins as possible. The real trick is bouncing your orb through allies to heal them while still hitting enemies for damage. This doubles your effectiveness in team fights.

Survival Tactics

When things get heated, or you are getting flanked by characters like Venom or Psylocke, use your Veiled Step to disappear and reposition. Your invisible state isn’t just for running away. Use it to flank enemies or set up surprise attacks. Remember, your passive Covert Advance will help you recover health when you disengage, so don’t be afraid to take tactical retreats.

Ultimate Usage Tips

Your Invisible Boundary is a game-changer during overtime situations. Here’s a killer combo: drop your ultimate on the point, throw in a Psyonic Vortex, and watch as enemies are forced to either abandon the point or take continuous damage while being slowed. This works especially well in the final moments of a match.

Team Synergies

Currently, Invisible Woman’s main team synergy is with her husband, Mister Fantastic. When paired together, she can grant him damage reduction and bonus HP. This makes them a powerful duo. Keep an eye out for future updates though. We’ll likely see even more powerful team combinations when the rest of the Fantastic Four join the roster in the mid-season update.

How to Counter Invisible Woman

While Susan’s invisibility skills make her challenging to counter, there are effective strategies to deal with her, with Area-of-Effect (AoE) attacks being the most reliable. Here are the best characters to counter Invisible Woman:

Heroes Description

Iron Man His basic attack’s AoE, especially when enhanced by his Armor Overdrive, can effectively target Susan, making it easier to cancel her invisibility upon impact.

Magneto Magneto’s basic attack’s AoE can effectively disrupt Susan’s invisibility, making it easier to counter her.

Magik Magik’s massive AoE swing and Stepping Disc ability can hit Susan even when she is invisible.

Jeff the Land Shark Jeff’s right-click ability has a fairly large AoE, and spamming his attacks can effectively disrupt Susan’s invisibility skill.

So that is the end of our Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman guide. Remember that Susan Storm works best with smart moves instead of aggressive play. Focus on where you are, use your abilities at the right time, and help your team. With practice, you’ll change battles and catch enemies off guard.