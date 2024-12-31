Marvel Rivals Kicks Off 2025 With Marvel Mobile Games Crossover Event

Get ready for the first major Marvel gaming crossover of 2025! Marvel Rivals just announced a collaboration with Marvel mobile games. If you haven’t tried Marvel Rivals yet, imagine teaming up and playing as your favorite Marvel heroes and villains in fast-paced battles. This collaboration could be the perfect reason to jump in and check out what everyone is talking about. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming crossover.

Marvel Rivals Crossover Event Details and Release Date

The official Marvel Rivals post announced that the event will begin on January 3rd, 2025. It will run alongside the ongoing Winter Event which ends on January 9th, 2025. While the exact end date for this event has not been announced, it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series XS, and PC.

💥 We're teaming up with MARVEL Snap, MARVEL Puzzle Quest, and MARVEL Future Fight to bring you a brand new collaboration available on January 3rd!



Keep an eye out for further updates! #MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/NNUghoh6kY — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) December 30, 2024

This crossover event will connect Marvel Rivals with three popular mobile titles: Marvel Snap, Marvel Future Fight, and Marvel Puzzle Quest.

Potential Rewards and Content for the Crossover Event

While NetEase Games hasn’t revealed specific details about the collaboration, there are several exciting possibilities based on recent patterns and leaks. The event might include:

Cross-Game Content : Special rewards for playing multiple Marvel games

: Special rewards for playing multiple Marvel games Exclusive Cosmetics : Special character skins, costumes, sprays, and nameplates

: Special character skins, costumes, sprays, and nameplates Special Challenges : Multi-game missions for unique rewards

: Multi-game missions for unique rewards Marvel Snap Integration: New cards featuring Marvel Rivals characters

Leaked Marvel Snap cards show character designs available in Marvel Rivals, like Luna Snow and Peni Parker, as well as non-playable characters such as Doom 2099 and Galacta.

This collaboration is a big step for Marvel Rivals as it gets ready for its first full season. The game has done very well since launching in December 2024, and this event shows that NetEase wants to keep adding new content to keep players interested. By partnering with Marvel mobile games, they’re creating a more connected Marvel Gaming Universe that benefits players across all platforms.

Note: Details about specific rewards and challenges will be updated as soon as NetEase Games releases more information.

What to Expect Next in Marvel Rivals

The timing of this crossover is particularly interesting, as it leads directly into what’s rumored to be Marvel Rivals’ Season 1 launching around January 10th, 2025. Players should keep an eye on:

Official announcements for specific reward details

Cross-game challenge requirements

Potential new character reveals

Special event missions

To get ready for this massive collaboration event, make sure that you have Marvel Rivals installed and updated. Also, you must download the other participating mobile games, including Marvel Snap, Future Fight, and Puzzle Quest. Are you ready for the collaboration? What do you think the content will be?