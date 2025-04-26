Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals 5 New Surprising Heroes in Development

A reliable leaker has found 5 new surprising heroes that could be coming to Marvel Rivals in future updates. What makes this group interesting is that they aren’t the usual popular heroes. They come from deeper parts of Marvel’s history. We don’t know exactly when these characters will show up, but the files show they are being worked on. Let’s take a closer look at who might be joining the fight soon.

Who Are These 5 Surprising Heroes on the Latest Marvel Rivals Leak?

According to trusted dataminer X0X_LEAK, White Fox, Amaranth, Hive, Armor, and Forge have been found in the game’s files. This suggests that they are currently in development and could be added as playable heroes in the future. So, who are these characters?

White Fox

Introduced in 2014, White Fox is a Korean hero based on the nine-tailed fox legend. She’s a shapeshifter who eventually became part of the Avengers lineup in Marvel comics. According to the leak, White Fox will likely join the game as a melee Strategist, providing support to her teammates. Fans of Luna Snow might be excited to know that White Fox has worked alongside her as part of a superhero team in the comics.

Amaranth

A relatively new addition to Marvel comics, Amaranth is a witch who studied under Scarlet Witch herself. Her powers include suppressing other magical abilities and driving enemies mad. She can also fly, making her a versatile fighter. The leak suggests she’ll join as a Duelist, focusing on dealing damage to enemy players.

Hive

Hive was created to represent HYDRA’s ideals in physical form. Instead of being a single entity, he’s actually made up of parasites that can be launched as deadly projectiles. He can even infect other humans with his parasites! MCU fans might recognize him from a brief appearance in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The leaks point to Hive joining as a Vanguard, taking on a tank role to absorb damage for the team.

Armor

This Japanese X-Men member has the mutant ability to generate psionic armor, giving her superhuman protection and powerful striking capabilities. She’s been part of the X-Men comics since 2004 and fits perfectly into this season’s X-Men theme. Like Hive, Armor is expected to join as a Vanguard, using her defensive powers to protect her team.

Forge

Unlike the others, Forge is a more established character from the X-Men universe. He’s a time traveler with incredible powers related to building and controlling technology. According to the leak, he’ll likely join as a Strategist, supporting his allies while engaging enemies.

More Heroes and Better Team Balances Coming to Marvel Rivals

These five surprising heroes are part of a growing list of leaked characters that haven’t been added to the game yet. Since NetEase Games plans to release a new character every month, there’s already over two years’ worth of content lined up! The developers seem to be mixing popular MCU heroes with lesser-known comic characters, giving both casual fans and hardcore readers something to look forward to.

The leak also hints that NetEase is working on adding more Strategists and Vanguards, which makes sense because players have noticed that Duelists are a bit too common right now. This should help teams feel more balanced during matches.

When Might We See These Surprising Heroes in Marvel Rivals?

While we know Ultron is coming as a Strategist in a mid-season update soon, the timeline for these five leaked characters remains unclear. The leaker noted that the character files don’t look fully developed yet, suggesting they’re still in early stages.

With Marvel Rivals now making seasons two months long instead of three, and adding two new characters each season, the roster is going to grow fast. The game is also getting regular updates. The newest one was the Giant-Size Brain Blast mode that launched on April 25th. It’s clear that NetEase wants to keep players interested with a steady flow of new content.

If you’re excited about the mystical powers of White Fox and Amaranth, the defensive skills of Armor and Hive, or the technological genius of Forge, Marvel Rivals is making sure there’s something for everyone in its growing roster of heroes.