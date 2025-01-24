Marvel Rivals Leaked Heroes: Real or Developer’s Bait?

The Marvel Rivals community is in a shamble over recent claims that say developers are putting fake character info in the game files to confuse leakers and data miners. What started as excitement about new heroes has now turned into frustration and mistrust between players, the leaking community, and the developer. So are Marvel Rivals leaked heroes real or just developer’s bait?

Marvel Rivals Leak Debate: Are Developers Planting Fake Heroes?

Recent Discord discussions that are now taken down, suggest that NetEase developers might be adding fake character info to game files to catch leakers. It’s not just about the code anymore but also about planting misleading details for insider sources. This has caused doubt about leaks that were thought to be “confirmed.”

Leading data miners then have come forward with evidence to defend their findings. According to X0X Leaking Team member zvis_ceral, specific game files show detailed character implementations. They noted, “This is not a 100% confirmation that they are all coming or when they will come. This is just to show off that these actually exist.” Looking at the long thread posted on X, we can see that all hero tags can be verified in the files. But even this concrete evidence hasn’t completely settled the debate.

This is not a 100% confirmations that they are all coming or when they will come.

This is just to show off that these actually exist. 🧵



All Hero tags can be found in: Marvel/Content/Marvel/Data/DataTable/MarvelHeroTable



Ability Tables are to long to fit the screenshot, will… https://t.co/9uMZsQ8xK5 pic.twitter.com/g7oCnkunha — VISCERAL (@zvis_ceral) January 23, 2025

They point to specific evidence like complex voice line events and ability tags in the game files. For instance, Gambit’s character data can be found in specific paths, suggesting a very detailed development work. However, some still think this might be bait by NetEase to mislead leakers and keep future content a secret.

Community Impact and the Future of Marvel Rivals

The situation has obviously created chaos in the Marvel Rivals community. Some leakers are trying hard to prove their information is real, while others are more careful about what they share. However, this confusion might actually help the game by keeping future character reveals a surprise.

After diving deep into the story, here’s what I think is really going on: While the idea of developers planting fake data is interesting, I don’t believe all these leaks are fake. First, creating fake character data with all the details you see above, would definitely require an excessive amount of effort. That’s time and money that could be spent on actual game development, don’t you think? Why would NetEase put so much effort into making detailed fake content just to trick leakers? Moreover, when data miners can show exact file paths and real code, it usually means real development work is involved.

That being said, I think the developer might be playing a smart game here. Some of the leaked characters could be real, while others could be fake ones added on purpose. This would explain the confusion we’re seeing in the community right now. In the end, all of this drama created a lot of chatter in the community, which led to more discussions between the players.

For confused readers, if you see leaks about the Fantastic Four, Blade, or Deadpool, those are probably real since they align with Marvel Rivals’ current direction. But for other characters, especially the more surprising ones like X-Men characters, maybe keep your excitement in check until we get official announcements.

For now, it’s best to stay cautious and not fully trust any leaks. Remember, at the end of the day, whether these leaks are real or fake, this whole situation keeps the community talking nonstop about Marvel Rivals, which is actually good for the game. And maybe that’s exactly what NetEase wanted all along.