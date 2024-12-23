Home » Gaming » Marvel Rivals Leaks: All New Characters and Skins Coming in 2025

Marvel Rivals Leaks: All New Characters and Skins Coming in 2025

Marvel Rivals has been making waves since its launch with 33 playable heroes, but recent leaks suggest the roster is about to get much bigger. From accidental ad reveals to datamined content leaked by reliable sources, here’s a complete breakdown of what’s coming to the game in early 2025.

All New Leaked Characters and Skins Coming to Marvel Rivals in 2025

Here is the list of all the leaked characters and skins coming to Marvel Rivals future updates:

The Fantastic Four Are Finally Coming

The biggest revelation comes from a recently leaked advertisement that accidentally showed Human Torch and The Thing in the character selection wheel. According to the leak, The Thing will join as a Vanguard, while Human Torch takes the Duelist role. But they’re not coming alone. Mr. Fantastic has also been confirmed as a Duelist, though this choice has sparked some debate in the community given his typically supportive role in the comics.

Ultron’s Complete Kit Revealed

Perhaps the most detailed leak concerns Ultron, who’s set to join the game as a two-star Strategist. His abilities include:

AbilitiesDetails
Algorithm CorrectionAllows you to fall slowly
Dynamic Flight Enables free flight movement
Imperative: FirewallCreates a protective drone formation
Imperative: PatchDeploys a healing drone that follows allies
Rage of UltronSummons drones that both damage enemies and heal allies

Other Confirmed Characters in Development

Dataminers have uncovered several other characters in the game files that might come in the next season:

Marvel Rivals leaked characters
  • Blade
  • Captain Marvel
  • Hit-Monkey
  • Angela
  • Emma Frost
  • Jean Grey
  • The Hood (possibly with Ghost Rider powers)
  • Deadpool (we hope this rumor is true because he is one of the characters we have in our Marvel Rivals characters wishlist!)

New Skins Coming Soon

A notable skin leak reveals what appears to be an Agent Venom-inspired costume for Venom. The design features a bulkier frame and added spikes, giving the character a more imposing appearance. However, some fans are disappointed, as they had hoped Agent Venom would debut as a separate character with unique abilities.

Venom and Loki skins leaked in Marvel Rivals

Then, another leak from Rivals_Leaks in X, showed a new skin for Loki that introduces dark, demonic-styled armor, shifting away from his iconic green and gold look. Alongside this, a color-swapped Cloak & Dagger skin has been revealed, reversing their classic black-and-white aesthetic for a fresh take on the duo.

Two celebratory skins have also been leaked for the upcoming Lunar New Year. The Moon Knight “Lunar General” skin includes a traditional Chinese demon mask and ornate armor. Meanwhile, the Squirrel Girl “Dragoness” outfit features a themed dress, new hair color, and a scaly tail, adding a festive flair to her look.

Release Timeline for New Characters and Skins in Marvel Rivals

While exact dates for the things mentioned above aren’t confirmed yet, several sources suggest most of these additions will arrive during Season 1, which is expected to launch in January 2025. Ultron is reportedly first in line, with the Fantastic Four members likely following shortly after.

Marvel Rivals is planning a significant expansion of its roster to address some current gaps in the character lineup. However, the community has expressed concern about the high number of Duelists compared to other roles, particularly with Mr. Fantastic joining their ranks instead of becoming a much-needed Vanguard.

Remember that while many leaks come from reliable sources and contain detailed information, plans can change during development. We’ll keep you updated as official announcements are made.

