Marvel Rivals Leaks: Five X-Men Heroes Will Join the Roster

Another day, another Marvel Rivals leak to be excited about. Recently, reliable leaker X0XLeak has shared another piece of news for Marvel Rivals players, especially those who love the X-Men franchise. The leak details five iconic mutants joining the roster, along with their combat roles and possible abilities. Let’s see what this means and what these mutants might bring to the game.

New X-Men Characters and Their Combat Roles in Marvel Rivals Leaks

These mutants that got leaked appear to be part of a larger X-Men-themed expansion in Marvel Rivals. Previous leaks have indicated several other mutant additions like Blade, Professor X, Deadpool, and Jean Grey. Here is the breakdown for all five X-Men characters that might come to Marvel Rivals:

Gambit (Duelist)

Credits: Marvel

Based on the leak, Gambit will bring his explosive card-throwing abilities to the Duelist role. Players can expect fast-paced combat combining his bo staff martial arts with signature kinetic energy charging powers. The abilities have been revealed too, such as:

Node Card Array-Recycling

Kinetic Energy Card

Energy Accumulation

Node Card Array-Projection

Rogue (Strategist)

Credits: Marvel

The Southern powerhouse takes on the role of a Strategist, focusing on power absorption and countering enemy abilities. Based on the leak, her gameplay revolves around stealing and using powers through a core mechanic called Ability to Draw. She can store multiple stolen abilities, layer them together, and create unique combinations using three levels of Ability Acquisition skills. This setup focuses on strategy, allowing her to adapt and use enemy strengths against them.

Nightcrawler (Duelist)

Credits: Marvel

The acrobatic teleporter’s Duelist role fits his style perfectly, featuring quick teleportation and swift sword attacks. His abilities might be:

Foil Style

Epee Style

Phase Shift

Beast (Role Unknown)

Credits: Marvel

Dr. Hank McCoy’s role remains unannounced, but his versatile skill set offers intriguing possibilities. The leaked abilities seem to combine intelligence with agility:

Dexterity

Field Experiment

Intelligence Analysis

Jubilee (Role Unknown)

Credits: Marvel

While Jubilee’s role is also still under wraps, her energy projection powers could work well in multiple classes. Here are the abilities that got leaked for Jubilee:

Fireworks

Atomic Bomb

Atomic Bomb-Excitation

Community Reaction to Marvel Rivals X-Men Characters Leak

The Marvel Rivals community has voiced their opinions on these additions and most are happy to see X-Men characters’ arrival. Considering NetEase’s promise to release one hero every 45 days, fans might have to wait several months to play all these X-Men heroes. However, many are showing patience, with one player stating, “As long as they are confirmed to be playable, I don’t care how long it takes.” While this might seem like a long wait, as an X-Men fan myself, I believe these iconic mutants will be worth the wait.

The newly leaked ability names give us a better idea of how each X-Men hero will play in Marvel Rivals. It’s clear that NetEase is focusing on making each character feel distinct and faithful to their comic book roots. Stay tuned for official announcements and possible gameplay reveals showing these abilities in action.