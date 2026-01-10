Marvel Rivals Luna Snow and Magik Are Coming to Fortnite

Fortnite has always been at the forefront of collaborations, and it doesn’t get much bigger than a crossover with one of the hottest games right now, Marvel Rivals. Two fan-favorite Marvel Rivals characters, Luna Snow and Magik, are reportedly coming to Fortnite as skins. Here’s everything we know so far.

When Will Luna Snow and Magik Skins Be Released in Fortnite?

Prominent Fortnite dataminer ShiinaBR recently tweeted about a potential crossover with NetEase’s hit game Marvel Rivals, suggesting that Luna Snow and Magik could be the first characters to arrive as Fortnite skins. As of now, there’s no additional information on their release date, but they’re expected to arrive in the near future, around Valentine’s Day.

Who Are Luna Snow and Magik?

Luna Snow and Magik are both superheroes from the Marvel franchise and are playable characters in Marvel Rivals. Luna Snow is a Korean pop singer with ice-based powers, so it’s safe to expect ice-themed cosmetics for her skin. Meanwhile, Magik is an X-Men member who can tap into her own underworld known as Limbo, making devilish or demonic-themed cosmetics a fit for her.

While this collaboration brings Marvel Rivals characters directly into Fortnite for the first time, it’s not actually the first crossover between the two games. Back in December 2024, Marvel Rivals and Fortnite teamed up for a promotional event where Marvel Rivals players could earn a free Fortnite glider. Players who downloaded Marvel Rivals from the Epic Games Store and played 10 matches in any regular game mode could claim the glider by logging into Fortnite.

Fortnite is no stranger to Marvel collaborations, having already introduced characters like Spider-Man, Psylocke, the Thunderbolts, and several X-Men members as skins. Plus, let’s not forget that Marvel’s Nexus War might be coming to Fortnite OG in 2027. So, a Marvel Rivals crossover is definitely doable.

That’s everything we know so far about the Luna Snow and Magik skins in Fortnite. Stay tuned for more updates as more information becomes available!