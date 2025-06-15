Marvel Rivals Luna Snow Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

Luna Snow is a K-Pop star with ice powers, and she’s honestly one of the best healers in Marvel Rivals. She can pump out a massive amount of healing and keep your team alive. But here’s the thing, if you don’t know how to play her right, she can feel pretty weak compared to other Strategists in the game. This Marvel Rivals Luna Snow guide will show you everything you need to know to get good with Luna Snow.

Marvel Rivals Luna Snow Guide: Full Stats



Luna Snow Role Strategist Difficulty 2-Star Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Affiliation Agents of Atlas

Luna Snow Abilities and Ultimate

Luna Snow is seriously one of the top healers in the game. Her kit is pretty simple to understand, but it’s strong enough to keep your whole team alive when things get heated up.

Ability Name Description Light & Dark Ice (LMB) • Fires ice shots that damage enemies or heal allies. Fate Of Both Worlds (Q – Ultimate) • A dance move that either heals everyone or gives them a damage boost. Ice Arts (SHIFT) • Shoots ice shards to damage enemies or heal allies while restoring her own health. Share The Stage (E) • Attaches Idol Aura to an ally, allowing shared healing effects. Absolute Zero (RMB) • Casts ice to Freeze an enemy and restore her own Health. Cryo Heart (Passive) • Automatically heals yourself with you use Ice Arts or Absolute Zero. Smooth Skate (Passive) • You can ice skate around the map and also jump higher. Winter’s Chill (Team-Up) • Grants Hawkeye Ice Arrows that either Slow or Stun based on travel distance. Frozen Chi (Team-Up) • Releases a healing frosty ring that knocks back and slows enemies.

How to Play Luna Snow: Combos and Tactics

Playing Luna Snow means you’re the team’s lifeline. Your basic attack hits instantly, no waiting for projectiles to travel. This makes it great at any range, but you need to aim well. Practice in the training area if your aim needs work. Keep healing your teammates with basic attacks during fights. Yes, remember to never stop healing. But if someone’s health drops fast, hit Ice Arts (Shift) right away for stronger healing. This ability goes through people, so it can heal allies and hurt enemies at the same time.

Use Share the Stage (E) on teammates who like to dive in and fight up close. They’ll get healed whenever you heal anyone else, which keeps them alive when they’re being aggressive. Your freeze ability, Absolute Zero (RMB), is amazing. It locks enemies in place for almost 3 seconds. Use it to escape when someone’s trying to kill you, or to set up kills for your team.

Her Ultimate Fate of Both Worlds is the highlight of her kit, and a nightmare for enemies. It grants massive healing for both Luna and nearby allies while also granting immunity to crowd control effects. This means Jeff can’t swallow you, and Emma Frost can’t even mind control you while it’s active. This Ultimate is the best counter-ult in the game right now. Time it right, wait for the enemy team to use their ultimates, then pop yours to keep everyone alive and turn the fight around.

Best Team Composition for Luna Snow

Below are the best heroes to pair with Luna Snow for maximum team effectiveness. You can mix them up for your team:

Hero Synergy With Luna Snow

Captain America • He dives into fights and really needs that Share the Stage healing.

• Can quickly assist Luna if she is being flanked.

Doctor Strange • Can put up a large shield to protect backliners.

• Luna can consistently heal Strange even when he’s floating.

Hawkeye • Has a Team-Up ability that grants freezing arrows.

• Can play alongside Luna and protect her from flankers.

Iron Fist • Another close-range fighter who loves Share the Stage healing.

• Has a Team-Up that grants Luna a defensive ability.

Cloak & Dagger • Complements Luna’s healing with their own high-value healing.

• Can alternate Ultimate use to counter enemies.

How to Counter Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals

These are the best heroes to counter Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals:

Hero How They Counter Luna Snow

Groot • His walls can split up the enemy team so they can’t all get healed together

Magneto • Can kill Luna during her Ultimate with a fully charged meteor.

• He can also free frozen teammates with shield bubbles.

Black Panther • He’s fast and can kill Luna in one combo.

• His quick movement makes him hard to freeze.

The Punisher • He can shoot Luna from far away, and his damage is crazy high.

• His ultimate can kill people even through Luna’s healing, especially if Mantis buffs him.

Mantis • Can buff allies to one-shot Luna.

• Buffed Punisher can melt Luna’s Ultimate.

Adam Warlock • Another long-range shooter with high damage.

• Three headshots can finish off Luna.

That’s the end of our Marvel Rivals Luna Snow guide. Practice your aim in the training area so you can actually hit your heals when it matters. If you get the hang of her abilities and play smart, Luna Snow can heal more than any other Strategist in the game and totally change how fights go.