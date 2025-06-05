Marvel Rivals Magneto Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

In Marvel Rivals, playing as Magneto is all about protecting your team, and he’s actually really good at it. A lot of players think he’s weak, but that’s not true. You just need to know how to play him right. This Marvel Rivals Magneto guide covers everything you need to know to dominate the fights with the leader of the Mutants!

Marvel Rivals Magneto Guide: Full Stats



Magneto Role Vanguard Difficulty 2-Star Health 650 Movement Speed 6m/s Affiliation X-Men

Magneto Abilities and Ultimate

This powerful mutant is a tank who keeps his team safe with shields. He can also turn enemy attacks back at them, which is pretty awesome. Get your timing right, and you can completely flip a losing fight.

Ability Name Description Iron Volley (LMB) • Shoot magnetic orbs that explode.

• Deal more damage the farther they travel. Meteor M (Q – Ultimate) • Drop a big iron meteor that damages enemies.

• It gets stronger by absorbing enemy’s projectiles. Metallic Curtain (SHIFT) • Put up a wall that blocks incoming shots. Metal Bulwark (E) • Give a teammate a shield.

• Any damage it takes becomes rings on your back. Iron Bulwark (F) • Shield yourself.

• Damage taken turns into rings on your back. Mag-Cannon (RMB) • Fire a shot using the rings on your back.

• Full stacks knock enemies away. Magnetic Descent (Space) • Slows Magneto’s fall when holding a jump. Magnetic Resonance (Team-Up) • Emma Frost makes a fake copy of you to confuse enemies.

How to Play Magneto: Combos and Tactics

Your job as Magneto is simple: protect your team. Magneto has great tools to do this, so don’t try to be a damage dealer in the team. Your shield is amazing because they don’t have health bars. They just block everything for a few seconds, which is usually enough to save your team or win a fight.

Metallic Curtain is perfect when you’re pushing the payload. Use it often. The cooldown is short, so don’t save it. You can even block big ultimates like Scarlet Witch’s or Iron Man’s if you time it right.

is perfect when you’re pushing the payload. Use it often. The cooldown is short, so don’t save it. You can even block big ultimates like Scarlet Witch’s or Iron Man’s if you time it right. Iron Bulwark is the game-changer. Put it on yourself or a teammate to start fights or keep important people alive. If you see someone like Magik jumping into the enemy team, shield her and watch her go to work.

Stay back and shoot from far away. Your basic attack, Iron Volley, does way more damage when they travel farther. If enemies try to rush you, use Mag-Cannon to knock them back.

Here’s a pro tip: if the enemy has Punisher and he’s destroying your team, switch to Magneto. You can soak up all his shots and then blast them back with a super-powered meteor that can one-shot people.

Best Combos for Magneto

These heroes work great with Magneto:

Hero Synergy with Magneto

The Thing • Shield The Thing while he charges forward and crushes enemies.

Thor • Make Thor tankier so he can be more aggressive.

• He can also help you absorb damage.

Emma Frost • Her team-up move creates a fake copy of you to confuse enemies.

Magik • She dives in close, and your shields keep her alive.

• Your stuns help her finish enemies.

Wolverine • Similar to Magik – shield him so he can dive in, and your stuns help take down tanks.

Invisible Woman • She pushes enemies away from you, giving you room to move and attack safely.

Ultron • His healing drone keeps you healthy during fights.

How to Counter Magneto in Marvel Rivals

Ironically, four heroes who work well with Magneto also happen to be the ones who give him the most trouble. Magneto struggles against close-range fighters like:

Hero How They Counter Magneto

The Thing • Gets in close and punches through your wall shield.

Thor • A melee fighter who ignores your wall and pushes you around.

Wolverine • Grabs you away from your team and kills you.

• His claws go through your shield.

Magik • Gets up close where you can’t fight back.

• Her attacks ignore your wall.

Cloak & Dagger • Can save teammates from your ultimate.

That’s the end of our Marvel Rivals Magneto guide. Just remember one thing when you choose him as your character: You’re a protector, not a killer. Focus on shielding your team and controlling the battlefield, not chasing kills – that’s not your job. Play smart, use your shields, and watch your team dominate.