Marvel Rivals March 13 Patch: Human Torch Buff and Iron Man Nerf

Marvel Rivals is dropping its mid-season balance patch on March 13th, 2025, by bringing some balance changes to the hero rosters. If you have been enjoying the new team compositions that happened after Season 1.5 began, you will be happy to know that NetEase is fine-tuning just a few heroes so that they still preserve the strategic varieties that you have played this season. Let’s see everything that is coming into Marvel Rivals March 13 patch notes update. Will it affect your favorite hero?

Human Torch Buff and Iron Man Nerf in Marvel Rivals March 13 Patch

This mid-season patch addresses a few standout heroes that need adjustments. Let’s look at who’s getting buffed and who’s being brought down a notch:

Character Balance Changes Details

Human Torch Buff • Fire Cluster projectile speed: 120m/s → 150m/s

• Fire Cluster projectile count: 12 → 14

• Supernova activation wave damage: 70 → 80

• Flame Tornado damage: 100 per/s → 120 per/s Change • Supernova energy cost: 3400 → 4000

Iron Man Buff • Repulsor Blast stage 1-2 spell field damage: 35 → 50

• The Repulsor Blast stage 3 spell field damage: 40 → 60

• Armor Overdrive Repulsor Blast spell field damage: 55 → 65 Nerf • Repulsor Blast stage 1-2 direct hit damage: 55 → 40

• The Repulsor Blast stage 3 direct hit damage: 65 → 50

• Armor Overdrive Repulsor Blast direct hit damage: 55 → 50

Cloak & Dagger Buff • Lightforce Dagger healing on hit allies: 10 → 16 Nerf • Spell field healing amount: 18 → 16

Marvel Rivals March 13 Patch Quality of Life Improvements and Bug Fixes

The patch isn’t just about hero balance. It also includes several improvements to make your gaming experience smoother:

New Mouse Settings Option

PC players will find a new “Raw Input” option for mouse controls under Settings – Keyboard. This option helps create more consistent mouse movement, which is especially important for heroes that require precise aiming.

General Fixes

Player names will now display correctly in the Competitive voice chat overlay when “Hide Own Name” is enabled. The issue where the frame rate affected mouse sensitivity has been resolved, ensuring your aim stays consistent regardless of performance. Messages containing quotation marks will now send properly in chat.

Map and Terrain Improvements

Several terrain issues that caused characters to get stuck or clip into strange areas have been fixed. No more getting trapped in weird corners during crucial fights!

Hero-Specific Bug Fixes

The patch addresses numerous hero-specific bugs:

Character Details

Loki The incorrect camera angles during Past Lives replays when using Ultimate Ability transformations.

The Thing Resolved inconsistent Embattled Leap speeds in poor network conditions.

Venom Fixed a bug where he could get stuck mid-air after using his Ultimate in poor network conditions.

Peni Parker Arachno-Mine visibility issues is now fixed and Spider-Drones clipping through floors.

Namor vs Jeff the Land Shark Fixed a rare bug where Namor’s Ultimate did no damage after being spat out.

Winter Soldier Reload issues with Tainted Voltage and arm model glitches with Bionic Hook in slow-motion is now fixed.

Wolverine Animation and effects issues during his Ultimate dive is properly working.

Looking Ahead to Marvel Rivals Season 2

While this patch focuses on smaller adjustments, NetEase has confirmed that Season 2 is on the horizon. You can expect new Heroes and fresh Team-Up Abilities that will change up the meta once again. There are also rumors of potential crossovers with other entertainment properties, as NetEase mentioned in their latest earnings report.

Jump into the game after the patch drops to test these changes for yourself. With Season 2 coming up, now’s the perfect time to practice your skills with these adjusted heroes before the meta changes again with new additions to the roster!