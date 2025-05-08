Marvel Rivals May 2025 Patch Notes Update: Giant-Size Hive Mind Evolution and QoL Improvements

It’s a new month, and the new Marvel Rivals are back with another exciting update! The May 8th patch brings several improvements to the popular hero shooter, including a fresh evolution of the popular Giant-Size Brain Blast mode, cute new character bundles, and some much-needed quality-of-life changes. Just like the previous update, this patch will be dropped without any server downtime. Here are all the things coming in the Marvel Rivals May 2025 patch notes update.

The May patch focuses on adjusting the existing systems while introducing the evolved Giant-Size game mode that builds on last month’s popular Brain Blast mode.

Giant-Size Hive Mind: The Evolution of Brain Blast

If you enjoyed last month’s Giant-Size Brain Blast mode, you’re in for a treat. The mode has evolved into the Giant-Size Hive Mind, suggesting a more team-focused, collaborative spin on the previous one. While the exact gameplay mechanics aren’t fully detailed, the name suggests players might need to work together more closely, possibly with shared objectives or linked abilities. The Giant-Size Hive Mind will be available during two specific time windows:

Round Start Date End Date First May 9th, 2025 – 09:00 UTC May 12th, 2025 – 09:00 UTC Second May 16th, 2025 – 09:00 UTC May 19th, 2025 – 09:00 UTC

We can expect gameplay that rewards teamwork, coordination, and possibly shared decision-making in this mode. Make sure to mark these dates on your calendar if you want to experience this limited-time mode and earn whatever special rewards it offers!

New In-Store

This update introduces two adorable new character bundles with a sunshine theme, perfect for the approaching summer season:

Rocket Raccoon – Sunshine Raccoon Bundle Squirrel Girl – Sunshine Squirrel Bundle

If you’re a fan of Marvel’s animal-themed heroes, this is the perfect opportunity to freshen up your character roster with these summer-ready looks.

New Content

Here are the new contents available in the 20250508 update:

Emote and Spray Wheels

The previously combined emote and spray wheel has been split into two separate wheels:

The two separate wheels have dedicated hotkeys for lightning-fast switching.

In the Cosmetics – Sprays menu, you now have the option to share your spray wheel configuration across all heroes.

A new quick-equip feature has been added. It automatically slots newly acquired emotes into the corresponding hero’s emote wheel. Similarly, when your spray wheel is set to “Apply to All,” any new sprays you earn will be equipped instantly across all characters.

Dynamic Hero Portraits

A small but nice change in this update is that hero portraits in the “Heroes” menu now show the costume your hero is actually wearing. So when you look through your heroes, you’ll see them in their current cosmetics instead of just their default ones.

Bug Fixes

The May 2025 update also comes with more bug fixes and adjustments:

Maps and Modes

Fixes a rare glitch where players who didn’t provide the most healing in a match were sometimes incorrectly awarded the Gifted Healer badge.

Heroes

Two heroes have received specific fixes:

Jeff the Land Shark Bruce Banner / Hulk

Jeff the Land Shark’s Ultimate now correctly shows all 6 enemy icons when used.

Bruce Banner’s jump bug is fixed. Players can now bind jump to the Spacebar for all Bruce’s forms.

Other

For players who value their privacy, the patch fixes an oversight where using voice chat in anonymous mode would still reveal their original name. With this fix, you can now communicate with your team while maintaining your anonymity.

When the Marvel Rivals May 2025 patch notes update goes live on May 8, 2025, at 09:00 UTC, simply restart your game. The update will download automatically, and since there’s no server downtime, you can jump right back into the action as soon as the download completes.

This update mainly brings small improvements and changes to the Giant-Size mode. However, the developers hinted that more updates are coming soon, possibly with new heroes, maps, or game modes. Keep an eye on Marvel Rivals’ official channels for news!