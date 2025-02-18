Marvel Rivals Mid-Season 1 Leak: Which Characters Got Nerfed and Buffed

Based on the latest leaked patch notes for the Marvel Rivals Mid-Season 1 update, there are big changes to heroes and team-up abilities, which will really change how matches play out. They’ve adjusted how much it costs to use ultimate abilities and also reworked some characters’ powers. Let’s see the list of all the characters who were nerfed and buffed in Marvel Rivals mid-season 1.

Note: This guide is based on leaked information and may not reflect the final changes in the official patch. We’ll update you with accurate information once the official patch launches. In the meantime, treat these changes as a preview of what’s to come in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Characters Getting Nerfed in Mid-Season 1

Character Nerf Details

Black Widow • Ultimate slow effect: 80% → 55%

Cloak & Dagger • Ultimate cost: 3400 → 4000

• Heal duration: 10s → 8s

• Removed healing stack effect

Doctor Strange • Base HP reduced: 650 → 600

Hawkeye • Explosive arrows direct damage: 20 → 15

Invisible Woman • Ultimate cost: 4000 → 4300

Iron Fist • Jeet Kune Do 1st, 2nd, 5th hits: 32 → 30

• Jeet Kune Do 3rd, 4th hits: 16 → 15

• Jeet Kune Do 6th hit: 55 → 50

• Combo attack cooldown: 1s → 1.5s

• Sun Punch damage per hit: 19 → 10

Loki • Ultimate Cost: 3400 → 4000

Luna Snow • Ultimate cost: 4000 → 4500

Magik • Eldritch Whirl damage: 45 → 40

• Demon’s Rage DPS: 80/s → 72/s

Magneto • Curtain energy cost increased: 50 → 65

• Curtain maximum duration: 2s → 1.5s

Mantis • Ultimate bonus HP: 100 → 75

Mister Fantastic • Flexible Elongation charge time: 8s → 10s

• Brainiac Bounce energy cost: 2800 → 3400

• Added damage falloff: Starts decreasing at 3m and reduces to 50 damage at 10m

Moon Knight • Ultimate Khonshu’s fist speed reduced

• Removed 75 damage from being in the middle of spell field

Storm • Wind Blade damage at 30m: 70% → 60%

• Aura self-boost: 16% → 12%

• Goddess Boost thunder self-boost: 30% → 25%

More Details on the Nerfed Heroes and Villains

The mid-season Marvel Rivals update hit several overpowered characters with strategic nerfs. Support heroes took the biggest hit, with Cloak & Dagger’s ultimate now costing 600 more energy and losing their healing stack effect. Luna Snow and Invisible Woman also saw their ultimate costs go up, likely because they were too strong in competitive play.

Damage dealers weren’t safe either. Storm’s damage output and self-buffing abilities were weakened, and Iron Fist’s Jeet Kune Do combo now does less damage and has longer cooldowns. Additionally, Doctor Strange’s reduced base HP makes him easier to take down.

Marvel Rivals Characters Getting Buffed in Mid-Season 1

Character Buff Details

Adam Warlock • Primary Fire damage: 55 → 60

• Damage falloff at 40m: 50% → 60%

• Soul Bond healing: 10/s → 15/s

Black Widow • Rifle Capacity: 8 → 15

• Added a new 15% vulnerability effect for 4 seconds.

Captain America • Shield usable while jumping

• Vibranium Saw Projectile speed: 60m/s → 80m/s

Vibranium Saw Ejection speed: 100m/s → 150m/s

Cloak & Dagger • Dash pause reduced: 1s → 0.67s

• Terror Cape vulnerability: 20% → 28%

Groot • Wall placement range: 15m → 18m

Hawkeye • Base Health: 250 → 275

• Explosive arrows spell field damage: 25 → 32

• Crescent Slash cooldown: 15s → 12s

• Ultimate Bow Charge speed accelerated

• Ultimate Bow Draw speed: 1.2 → 1.35

Hela • Soul Drainer damage falloff at 30m: 70% → 80%

Iron Fist • Base HP: 250 → 300

• Harmony Recovery bonus HP: 50 → 150 with 25/s decay

• Dragon’s Defense HP block conversion: 150 → 200

Iron Man • Unibeam damage: 120/s → 140/s

• Armor Overdrive Unibeam: 180/s → 190/s

Loki • Ammo increased: 10 → 12

Magik • Ultimate cost: 3700 → 3400

Magneto • Primary Damage: 35 → 40

Mister Fantastic • Flexible Elongation Spell Field: 2.5m → 5m

• Added new effect: knocks enemies outwards after landing

• Brainiac Bounce base damage: 50 → 70

Moon Knight • Each fist damage: 75 → 150

Scarlet Witch • Ultimate effect: +100 bonus HP on cast

• HP decays at 50/s after interrupt/end

Spider-Man • Web-Shooters recharge time: 3s → 2.5s

Star-Lord • Rocket boosts now have more fuel

Storm • Aura team boost: 8% → 10%

Thor • Removed Rune Awakening cooldown

Venom • Ultimate cost: 2800 → 2500

More Details on the Buffed Heroes and Villains

Several underused heroes got big buffs in the latest Marvel Rivals update. Adam Warlock saw improvements across his entire kit, with higher primary fire damage and better range effectiveness. Captain America now has more mobility, able to use his shield while jumping, along with faster projectile speeds to make him more dangerous at all ranges.

Iron Man’s Unibeam damage got a big boost, and Hawkeye received multiple buffs to his base stats and abilities. Spider-Man’s web shooters now also recharge faster and Thor’s Rune Awakening no longer has a cooldown. These updates aim to make more heroes competitive while keeping their unique playstyles.

Marvel Rivals Mid-Season 1 Team-Up Adjustments in Detail

The patch also brings notable changes to team-up abilities, affecting how players build their team compositions:

Team-Up Ability Nerf Detail Buff Detail Gamma • Unibeam damage reduced

• Hulk anchor HP bonus: 150 → 100 – Psionic Disc • Teleport time: 5s → 3s • HP conversion: 0.5 → 0.8 Full Moon – • Added new healing effect: 25/s Symbiote Bond • Duration severely reduced: 4s → 1s

• Damage reduction: 50% • Damage immunity: 100%

• Completely immune to all damage for 1 second Frozen Chi – • Healing: 50 → 75

• Slow effect: 20% → 30%

Jump into Marvel Rivals once the mid-season 1 patch notes are out and try these changes yourself. Keep practicing, and you’ll find new ways to defeat your opponents in the changing Marvel Rivals meta!