Home » Gaming » Marvel Rivals Mid-Season 1 Leak: Which Characters Got Nerfed and Buffed

Marvel Rivals Mid-Season 1 Leak: Which Characters Got Nerfed and Buffed

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Based on the latest leaked patch notes for the Marvel Rivals Mid-Season 1 update, there are big changes to heroes and team-up abilities, which will really change how matches play out. They’ve adjusted how much it costs to use ultimate abilities and also reworked some characters’ powers. Let’s see the list of all the characters who were nerfed and buffed in Marvel Rivals mid-season 1.

Which Characters Got Nerfed and Buffed in Marvel Rivals Mid-Season 1

Note: This guide is based on leaked information and may not reflect the final changes in the official patch. We’ll update you with accurate information once the official patch launches. In the meantime, treat these changes as a preview of what’s to come in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Characters Getting Nerfed in Mid-Season 1

CharacterNerf Details
Black Widow Marvel Rivals
Black Widow		• Ultimate slow effect: 80% → 55%
Cloak and Dagger Marvel Rivals
Cloak & Dagger		• Ultimate cost: 3400 → 4000
• Heal duration: 10s → 8s
• Removed healing stack effect
Doctor Strange Marvel Rivals
Doctor Strange		• Base HP reduced: 650 → 600
Hawkeye Marvel Rivals
Hawkeye		• Explosive arrows direct damage: 20 → 15
Invisible Woman Marvel Rivals
Invisible Woman		• Ultimate cost: 4000 → 4300
Iron Fist Marvel Rivals
Iron Fist		• Jeet Kune Do 1st, 2nd, 5th hits: 32 → 30
• Jeet Kune Do 3rd, 4th hits: 16 → 15
• Jeet Kune Do 6th hit: 55 → 50
• Combo attack cooldown: 1s → 1.5s
• Sun Punch damage per hit: 19 → 10
Loki Marvel Rivals
Loki		• Ultimate Cost: 3400 → 4000
Luna Snow Marvel Rivals
Luna Snow		• Ultimate cost: 4000 → 4500
Magik Marvel Rivals
Magik		• Eldritch Whirl damage: 45 → 40
• Demon’s Rage DPS: 80/s → 72/s
Magneto Marvel Rivals
Magneto		• Curtain energy cost increased: 50 → 65
• Curtain maximum duration: 2s → 1.5s
Mantis Marvel Rivals
Mantis		• Ultimate bonus HP: 100 → 75
Mister Fantastic Marvel Rivals
Mister Fantastic		• Flexible Elongation charge time: 8s → 10s
• Brainiac Bounce energy cost: 2800 → 3400
• Added damage falloff: Starts decreasing at 3m and reduces to 50 damage at 10m
Moon Knight Marvel Rivals
Moon Knight		• Ultimate Khonshu’s fist speed reduced
Removed 75 damage from being in the middle of spell field
Storm Marvel Rivals
Storm		• Wind Blade damage at 30m: 70% → 60%
• Aura self-boost: 16% → 12%
• Goddess Boost thunder self-boost: 30% → 25%

More Details on the Nerfed Heroes and Villains

The mid-season Marvel Rivals update hit several overpowered characters with strategic nerfs. Support heroes took the biggest hit, with Cloak & Dagger’s ultimate now costing 600 more energy and losing their healing stack effect. Luna Snow and Invisible Woman also saw their ultimate costs go up, likely because they were too strong in competitive play.

Storm got a huge buff in Marvel Rivals Season 1 update

Damage dealers weren’t safe either. Storm’s damage output and self-buffing abilities were weakened, and Iron Fist’s Jeet Kune Do combo now does less damage and has longer cooldowns. Additionally, Doctor Strange’s reduced base HP makes him easier to take down.

Marvel Rivals Characters Getting Buffed in Mid-Season 1

CharacterBuff Details
Adam Warlock Marvel Rivals
Adam Warlock		• Primary Fire damage: 55 → 60
• Damage falloff at 40m: 50% → 60%
• Soul Bond healing: 10/s → 15/s
Black Widow Marvel Rivals
Black Widow		• Rifle Capacity: 8 → 15
• Added a new 15% vulnerability effect for 4 seconds.
Captain America Marvel Rivals
Captain America		• Shield usable while jumping
• Vibranium Saw Projectile speed: 60m/s → 80m/s
Vibranium Saw Ejection speed: 100m/s → 150m/s
Cloak and Dagger Marvel Rivals
Cloak & Dagger		• Dash pause reduced: 1s → 0.67s
• Terror Cape vulnerability: 20% → 28%
Groot Marvel Rivals
Groot		• Wall placement range: 15m → 18m
Hawkeye Marvel Rivals
Hawkeye		• Base Health: 250 → 275
• Explosive arrows spell field damage: 25 → 32
• Crescent Slash cooldown: 15s → 12s
• Ultimate Bow Charge speed accelerated
• Ultimate Bow Draw speed: 1.2 → 1.35
Hela Marvel Rivals
Hela		• Soul Drainer damage falloff at 30m: 70% → 80%
Iron Fist Marvel Rivals
Iron Fist		• Base HP: 250 → 300
• Harmony Recovery bonus HP: 50 → 150 with 25/s decay
• Dragon’s Defense HP block conversion: 150 → 200
Iron Man Marvel Rivals
Iron Man		• Unibeam damage: 120/s → 140/s
• Armor Overdrive Unibeam: 180/s → 190/s
Loki Marvel Rivals
Loki		• Ammo increased: 10 → 12
Magik Marvel Rivals
Magik		• Ultimate cost: 3700 → 3400
Magneto Marvel Rivals
Magneto		• Primary Damage: 35 → 40
Mister Fantastic Marvel Rivals
Mister Fantastic		• Flexible Elongation Spell Field: 2.5m → 5m
• Added new effect: knocks enemies outwards after landing
• Brainiac Bounce base damage: 50 → 70
Moon Knight Marvel Rivals
Moon Knight		• Each fist damage: 75 → 150
Scarlet Witch Marvel Rivals
Scarlet Witch		• Ultimate effect: +100 bonus HP on cast
• HP decays at 50/s after interrupt/end
Spider-Man Marvel Rivals
Spider-Man		• Web-Shooters recharge time: 3s → 2.5s

Star-Lord		• Rocket boosts now have more fuel
Storm Marvel Rivals
Storm		• Aura team boost: 8% → 10%
Thor Marvel Rivals
Thor		• Removed Rune Awakening cooldown
Venom Marvel Rivals
Venom		• Ultimate cost: 2800 → 2500

More Details on the Buffed Heroes and Villains

Several underused heroes got big buffs in the latest Marvel Rivals update. Adam Warlock saw improvements across his entire kit, with higher primary fire damage and better range effectiveness. Captain America now has more mobility, able to use his shield while jumping, along with faster projectile speeds to make him more dangerous at all ranges.

Iron Man’s Unibeam damage got a big boost, and Hawkeye received multiple buffs to his base stats and abilities. Spider-Man’s web shooters now also recharge faster and Thor’s Rune Awakening no longer has a cooldown. These updates aim to make more heroes competitive while keeping their unique playstyles.

Marvel Rivals Mid-Season 1 Team-Up Adjustments in Detail

The patch also brings notable changes to team-up abilities, affecting how players build their team compositions:

Team-Up AbilityNerf DetailBuff Detail
Gamma• Unibeam damage reduced
• Hulk anchor HP bonus: 150 → 100
Psionic Disc• Teleport time: 5s → 3s• HP conversion: 0.5 → 0.8
Full Moon• Added new healing effect: 25/s
Symbiote Bond• Duration severely reduced: 4s → 1s
• Damage reduction: 50%		• Damage immunity: 100%
• Completely immune to all damage for 1 second
Frozen Chi• Healing: 50 → 75
• Slow effect: 20% → 30%

Also Read:

Jump into Marvel Rivals once the mid-season 1 patch notes are out and try these changes yourself. Keep practicing, and you’ll find new ways to defeat your opponents in the changing Marvel Rivals meta!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Creatures of Sonaria Codes (February 2025)

Roblox Evade Codes (February 2025)

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Customize Your Seikret

Fisch Ashfall Event: How to Complete the Ashfall  Bestiary

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (February 2025)

Roblox SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes (February 2025)

Deadlock Jungle Camps: Tiers, Best Heroes, and Farming Tips

Marvel Rivals Already Testing Nintendo Switch 2 Development Kits

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Get 100 Free Armor Spheres...

Marvel Rivals Developers Clear the Air About Fake Character Leaks