Marvel Rivals Milano Repair Logs Event Guide: Free Storm Symbiote Skin

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is finally coming out on July 11th, and Storm fans are in for a treat! NetEase is giving away a free Storm skin through the Milano Repair Logs event. This skin is inspired by Storm’s symbiote form that first showed up in X-Men Prime (2017) #1, so it’s pretty special! Plus, if you get this skin, you can add it to your Symbiote skin collection from the upcoming Abyss Awakens season. I will show you the complete Marvel Rivals Milano Repair Logs event guide, so you know how to unlock this free Storm Symbiote skin in the game.

Marvel Rivals Milano Repair Logs Event Guide

The Milano Repair Logs event is Season 3‘s launch event in Marvel Rivals. It’s going to be a series of missions you need to complete to earn tiered rewards. The event might follow the same pattern as the previous Marvel Rivals events. You will need to complete different tasks to progress through the event chain.

The Milano Repair Logs event kicks off on July 11th, 2025. NetEase hasn’t announced the exact end date yet, but Marvel Rivals events typically run for 2 to 3 weeks. This gives you plenty of time to complete all missions!

How to Get Free Storm Symbiote Skin in Marvel Rivals

You will need to put in some work to get the free Storm Symbiote skin. Based on the tweet posted by the Marvel Rivals official account on X, we can see that the Milano Repair Logs event will require you to fix 7 critical components. Each component represents a different mission you need to finish, and you can’t skip around. You have to do it in order.

So you start with the first repair log, complete its mission, then move on to the next one. This continues until you’ve fixed all 7 components and earned your Storm Symbiote skin. While the exact missions haven’t been revealed yet, past events give us a good idea of what to expect. You’ll probably need to:

Play a certain number of matches.

Deal specific amounts of damage.

Heal teammates for a set amount of HP.

Complete objectives with different characters.

Win matches in various game modes.

Note: This guide will be updated with the mission details and how to complete them once the event goes live on July 11.

Milano Repair Logs Event Rewards

The Storm Symbiote skin might be the main prize, but it’s not the only reward you’ll get. Here’s what you can expect:

Confirmed Rewards

Symbiote Storm Costume

Gallery Card

MVP Animation

New Emote

Additional Expected Rewards

Based on previous Marvel Rivals events, you’ll likely also get:

In-game currency for completing missions early

Sprays and other small cosmetics

Lore content

Remember to start playing on July 11 when the event launches. The special free Storm Symbiote skin is definitely worth your time!