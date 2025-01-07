Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic Gameplay and Invisible Woman Abilities Leaked

Marvel Rivals has officially revealed exciting new gameplay footage for Mister Fantastic, while leaks have surfaced about the Invisible Woman’s abilities. Both characters are going to join the game’s roster when Season 1: Eternal Night Falls launches on January 10th, 2025, at 1 AM PST. In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need surrounding Mr. Fantastic’s gameplay and Invisible Woman’s leaks.

Mister Fantastic Official Gameplay in Marvel Rivals

NetEase Games has showcased Reed Richards’ unique fighting style in their latest trailer for Season 1. As a Duelist class hero, Mister Fantastic brings a mix of ranged and close-combat abilities that set him apart from the other characters. His gameplay features are:

Ability Description Elastic Punch (Primary) Long-range stretching attacks that let you punch enemies from a distance Rubber Grip (Secondary) A crowd control ability where you can grab two enemies and slam them together, an iconic move from the comics Reflexive Rubber (L-Shift) He can stretch his body to absorb incoming damage and bounce back projectiles, even Iron Man’s ultimate Flexible Elongation (E) Select a target and dash at it, dealing damage to enemies and granting bonus Health to allies Brainiac Bounce (Ultimate) An ultimate ability that resembles Winter Soldier’s, allowing you to repeatedly leap and slam into enemy teams Elastic Strength (Passive) A power-up transformation that makes him extremely muscular, similar to Hulk’s fighting style

From what we’ve seen in the gameplay, Reed seems like a powerhouse. He can dish out a lot of damage while also handling crowd control, and he’s tougher than the current Duelists. He’s kind of a mix between a duelist and a tank, much like Wolverine, who can survive a lot if played right. We can already tell he’s going to be a favorite for a lot of players.

Invisible Woman Leaked Abilities

According to Marvel Rivals’ reliable leaker, Sue Storm’s abilities make her a versatile support character who can both protect teammates and handle threats on her own. Her rumored kit includes:

Ability Description Primary Fire Heals or deals damage Wide Shield Grant teammate a wide front-facing shield Knockback Tunnel An ability to create a pathway with knockback effects Gravity Bomb Applies damage over time and crowd control Ultimate Ability An ultimate ability that creates a healing zone on a selected area Passive Ability Double jump

The leaked abilities are sure to bring excitement to the community. If the leak proves to be true, Invisible Woman will be the first Strategist in the game that is capable of double-jumping. If her primary healing functions similarly to how Cloak and Dagger’s does, she will undoubtedly become one of the fan-favorite healers.

What to Expect in Season 1

The new season introduces a darker storyline featuring Dracula as the main villain. The battle will take place in what appears to be a devastated version of New York City, introducing three new maps to the game.

While Mister Fantastic and The Invisible Woman arrive at season launch, you’ll need to wait about six to seven weeks for Human Torch and The Thing. Recent leaks suggest Human Torch will focus on area control with flame walls and special combo abilities with Storm, while The Thing is confirmed to be a Vanguard class hero.

NetEase Games has confirmed that each season will last approximately three months, with major content updates scheduled for the midway point. This timing aligns perfectly with the planned release of the remaining Fantastic Four members, suggesting we might see additional content alongside their debut.

With Mister Fantastic and The Invisible Woman joining the roster, we are curious—what do you think of their abilities? Do you think you’ll be using them in your next match, or are you more excited to see how they change the gameplay? Let us know your thoughts.