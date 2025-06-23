Marvel Rivals Moon Knight Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

In Marvel Rivals, Moon Knight is a Duelist with a simple kit, but he is capable of delivering heavy and consistent burst damage, including quick area damage. He can hit multiple enemies at once. If you learn his abilities and know where to position yourself, Moon Knight can easily carry your team. This Marvel Rivals Moon Knight guide will cover everything you need to know to get good with his toolkit.

Marvel Rivals Moon Knight Guide: Full Stats



Moon Knight Role Duelist Difficulty 3-Star Health 275 Movement Speed 6m/s Affiliation Marvel Knights

Moon Knight Abilities and Ultimate

Moon Knight is one of the most popular Duelists in the game, because he is easy to learn but really punishing when you play him right. His projectile can bounce between enemies, allowing him to rack up damage quickly. However, playing as Moon Knight requires decent aim and tracking skills to be truly effective.

Ability Name Description Crescent Dart (LMB) • Throw bouncing darts that deal damage to enemies and Ankhs. Hand Of Khonshu (Q – Ultimate) • Summon Khonshu to bombard enemies. Night Glider (SHIFT) • Glide through the air. Ancient Ankh (E) • Launches enemies upward toward the center of an Ankh. Moonlight Hook (F) • Pulls Moon Knight forward with a grappling hook. Rising Leap (SPACE) • Perform a double jump. Moon Blade (RMB) • Throw a Moon Blade that can bounce between enemies and Ankhs, dealing damage to the enemies. Triple Eclipse (V) • Execute a 3-hit combo.

• The final strike launches up and hits the enemy slightly. Full Moon (Team Up) • Cloak & Dagger grants invisibility to Moon Knight via a Light & Dark Realm, while he can heal himself.

How to Play Moon Knight: Combos and Tactics

Moon Knight is all about burst damage. You want to keep your distance and time your abilities just right. His Crescent Dart (LMB) throws bouncing darts that can hit multiple enemies, while his Moon Blade (RMB) is a heavy single-shot that really hurts the enemies. Both take time to travel, so you’ll need to predict where enemies are going and aim for their chest or head.

The Ancient Ankh (E) is Moon Knight’s key tool. It automatically targets nearby enemies and pulls them toward the center, making it perfect for setting up kills. You can have two Ankhs active at the same time, so use them to control space and trap enemies where you want them. Here are some Ankh tips for you:

Pre-fire : Throw your ankh first, then start shooting before it even lands to hit enemies right away.

: Throw your ankh first, then start shooting before it even lands to hit enemies right away. Use high ground for a better view and targeting.

for a better view and targeting. Save one Ankh as a panic button when fast enemies try to jump you.

Use your Moonlight Hook (F) and Rising Leap (SPACE) to get to high spots early in fights. The grappling hook is pretty slow and not great for combat, but it’s perfect for positioning. High ground makes everything easier, you can control fights better, and land perfect Ankhs from above.

Moon Knight’s ultimate, Hand Of Khonshu (Q), drops AoE damage over an area, so use it when enemies are grouped or crowd-controlled. Team up with heroes like Spider-Man or Doctor Strange to lock enemies in.

However, Moon Knight struggles against flying heroes, shields, and fast assassins, so play smart. Keep your distance, use your ankhs defensively, and use your range to stay in control.

Best Team Composition for Moon Knight

Below are the best heroes to pair with Moon Knight for maximum effectiveness. You can mix them up for your team:

Hero Synergy With Moon Knight

Doctor Strange • Can perform an Ultimate combo with Moon Knight to wipe out the enemy team.

Groot • Can perform an Ultimate combo with Moon Knight.

• Moon Knight can place his Ankhs on Groot’s walls to finish isolated enemies.

Human Torch • Can trap enemies using Pyro Prison, preventing them from escaping Moon Knight’s Ankh.

• Can be a secondary Duelist to counter enemy flyers.

Spider-Man • Can perform an Ultimate combo with Moon Knight.

• Acts as a flanking Duelist to support Moon Knight’s pressure.

Cloak & Dagger • Team-Up grants Moon Knight invisibility and healing over time.

• Can heal Moon Knight even from a distance or high ground.

Invisible Woman • Can perform an Ultimate combo with Moon Knight.

• Can reposition enemies by pulling or pushing them into Moon Knight’s target area.

How to Counter Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals

These are the best heroes to counter Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals:

Hero How They Counter Moon Knight

Captain America • Never stops chasing Moon Knight and can kill him or force him to reposition.

Emma Frost • Can deploy shields to block Moon Knight and force repositioning.

• Can counter his ultimate by grappling him before activation.

Black Panther • Fast-moving flanker who can one-combo kill Moon Knight.

• Has high mobility, making him hard to hit.

Spider-Man • Extremely fast flanker who can one-combo kill Moon Knight.

• Can pull or close the gap if Moon Knight tries to escape.

Invisible Woman • Can shield allies from Moon Knight’s projectiles.

• Can instantly counter his ultimate with her own.

Ultron • A flying hero that’s hard for Moon Knight to hit.

• Can focus on killing Moon Knight while still healing allies.

That’s the end of our Marvel Rivals Moon Knight guide. See, he is actually pretty simple to play, right? And he hits hard and can quickly finish off enemies with low health. Just get on high ground and time your Ultimate right. Do that, and you will be a Moon Knight that enemies will definitely remember.