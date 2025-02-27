Mouse Acceleration and Smoothing can affect your aim in shooting games like Marvel Rivals. Many players have reported issues with their aiming without realizing these settings might be the cause. This Marvel Rivals mouse acceleration and smoothing guide will explain what these features do and how to adjust them for better control.

What Are Mouse Acceleration and Smoothing in Marvel Rivals?

Before diving into how to change these settings, it’s helpful to understand what they actually do:

Mouse Acceleration

Mouse acceleration adjusts your cursor movement based on speed. When this feature is on:

Moving your mouse slowly makes the cursor move a little.

Moving it fast makes the cursor move a lot more.

This creates inconsistent sensitivity. It’s similar to a car speeding up faster the harder you press the gas. Because of this, aiming can become less reliable, especially for precision-based characters like Hela, Namor, and Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals. Sometimes, you need to flick quickly or track your aim slowly, but with mouse acceleration enabled, your aim becomes unpredictable.

Mouse Smoothing

Mouse smoothing works differently by reducing small, shaky movements:

It minimizes twitching and jittering from smaller mouse inputs.

Helps smooth out unintentional hand movements.

It can make precise aiming feel less jumpy.

This feature can be useful if you have a very sensitive mouse or play with high DPI settings, as it filters out some of the tiny movements that could affect your aim.

How to Turn Mouse Acceleration and Smoothing On or Off in Marvel Rivals

As January 10th, 2025 patch (version 20250110), both features are off by default in Marvel Rivals. This means you are getting raw mouse input out of the box, which many competitive players prefer. If you want to turn on either feature, follow these simple steps:

Press Esc to open the main menu, then click on Settings. Select the Keyboard tab and make sure you’re in the Combat sub-tab. Look for the Mouse section. Find the switches for Mouse Smoothing and Mouse Acceleration. Flip the switches to turn them on or off according to your preference.

Should You Use These Mouse Features in Marvel Rivals?

The answer depends on your playstyle and which Marvel Rivals character you’re using:

Turn On / Turn Off Description Turn Off • If you play heroes that need precise aim.

• You play heroes that often need flicking (Hela, Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye)

• You’ve already built muscle memory with raw mouse input from other games.

• If you prefer consistent 1:1 movement between your mouse and in-game aim.

• Competitive playing. Turn On • Mouse Acceleration: If you want to make quick turns while still maintaining the ability to aim precisely at lower speeds.

• Mouse Smoothing: If you have a very sensitive mouse but don’t want to lower your DPI settings.

Also Read:

Most pro players prefer to have both settings turned off for maximum consistency and control. However, some casual players might find the game more comfortable with one or both turned on. Taking control of these settings can help you find the perfect balance for your aiming style in Marvel Rivals. Try different combinations to see what works best for you and your favorite characters.