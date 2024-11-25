Home » Gaming » Marvel Rivals Players Can Earn a Free Fortnite Glider – Here’s How

Marvel Rivals Players Can Earn a Free Fortnite Glider – Here’s How

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Want to grab a free glider in Fortnite? The new Marvel Rivals collaboration brings an exciting opportunity to add the exclusive Rivaled Sailer glider to your locker without spending V-Bucks! This guide will show you how to grab the free cosmetics and what to expect from the epic collaboration.

techwiser

How to Get Free Marvel Rivals Rivaled Sailer Glider in Fortnite

The process of getting the exclusive gilder is pretty straightforward but it’s time-sensitive. Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Download Marvel Rivals from the Epic Games Store.
  2. Play 10 matches in any regular game mode.
  3. Complete these matches between December 6th, 2024 (7 PM ET) and January 6th, 2025 (10:59 PM ET).
  4. Log into Fortnite to receive your glider.
How to Get Rivaled Sailer Glider in Fortnite

The timing is crucial for this offer since you’ll only have exactly one month to complete the requirements. Don’t worry about winning the matches though, you just need to play them through to completion. Remember that you must download and play Marvel Rivals through the Epic Games Store specifically, not other platforms like Steam. To make sure you have a smooth experience, link your Epic Games account to your gaming platforms ahead of time and install Marvel Rivals before the event begins to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Don’t stress if you can’t finish the tasks during the free period. Epic has confirmed that the Rivaled Sailer glider will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop in the future. While you’ll need to spend V-Bucks, you won’t miss out permanently.

More Marvel Content Coming to Fortnite

This glider is just the beginning of the Marvel Rivals collaboration. According to leaks and a hint from Fortnite’s official tweet, a new Marvel character skin could be coming to the Item Shop. While not officially confirmed, leaks suggest it might be Doctor Doom 2099 or Galacta, who is Galactus’ daughter. The character is described as “calculating, menacing, and powerful” and known for “causing havoc in multiple realities.”

We think the Rivaled Sailer glider is a great way to expand your collection while celebrating the Marvel and Fortnite collaboration. Will you be jumping into Marvel Rivals to claim your free exclusive glider?

Shida is gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass Leaks Bring Godzilla and Baymax...

The Forgotten PS5: Why PS6 Leaks Are Making Gamers Nervous

Genshin Impact Chasca Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

Honkai Star Rail Sunday Guide: Kit, Eidolons, and Materials

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Update: New Characters, Events, and Features

Honkai Star Rail Fugue Guide: Kit, Eidolons, and Materials

Wuthering Waves for PS5 Launches January 2025 with Major Update

Fortnite Remix Week 4 Brings Back Favorite Weapons, Catty Corner,...

Fortnite Remix Finale: Free Juice WRLD Skin and Concert Details

Fortnite x Cyberpunk 2077 Epic Collaboration: Night City Meets Battle...