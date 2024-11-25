Marvel Rivals Players Can Earn a Free Fortnite Glider – Here’s How

Want to grab a free glider in Fortnite? The new Marvel Rivals collaboration brings an exciting opportunity to add the exclusive Rivaled Sailer glider to your locker without spending V-Bucks! This guide will show you how to grab the free cosmetics and what to expect from the epic collaboration.

How to Get Free Marvel Rivals Rivaled Sailer Glider in Fortnite

The process of getting the exclusive gilder is pretty straightforward but it’s time-sensitive. Here’s what you need to do:

Download Marvel Rivals from the Epic Games Store. Play 10 matches in any regular game mode. Complete these matches between December 6th, 2024 (7 PM ET) and January 6th, 2025 (10:59 PM ET). Log into Fortnite to receive your glider.

The timing is crucial for this offer since you’ll only have exactly one month to complete the requirements. Don’t worry about winning the matches though, you just need to play them through to completion. Remember that you must download and play Marvel Rivals through the Epic Games Store specifically, not other platforms like Steam. To make sure you have a smooth experience, link your Epic Games account to your gaming platforms ahead of time and install Marvel Rivals before the event begins to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Don’t stress if you can’t finish the tasks during the free period. Epic has confirmed that the Rivaled Sailer glider will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop in the future. While you’ll need to spend V-Bucks, you won’t miss out permanently.

More Marvel Content Coming to Fortnite

This glider is just the beginning of the Marvel Rivals collaboration. According to leaks and a hint from Fortnite’s official tweet, a new Marvel character skin could be coming to the Item Shop. While not officially confirmed, leaks suggest it might be Doctor Doom 2099 or Galacta, who is Galactus’ daughter. The character is described as “calculating, menacing, and powerful” and known for “causing havoc in multiple realities.”

👀 We’re thinking someone calculating, menacing, and powerful. @MarvelRivals, have anyone in mind? — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) November 22, 2024

We think the Rivaled Sailer glider is a great way to expand your collection while celebrating the Marvel and Fortnite collaboration. Will you be jumping into Marvel Rivals to claim your free exclusive glider?