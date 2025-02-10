Marvel Rivals Practice Range Guide: Join and Train with Friends

Want to get better at Marvel Rivals but not sure where to begin? The Practice Range is the perfect place to start. This guide covers everything you need to know about training effectively, alone or with friends. You can join Marvel Rivals with friends in the practice range in multiplayer mode. Here’s how.

Available Practice Modes in Marvel Rivals

Before we start getting into the Practice Range specifics, let’s look at all the practice modes available in Marvel Rivals:

Practice Mode Description Tutorial Mode This serves as your first stepping stone in Marvel Rivals with four stages.



• Basic Tutorial: Learn fundamental controls as The Punisher.

• Hero Tutorial: Master different roles with various heroes.

• Domination Tutorial: Learn the ins and outs of Domination maps.

• Convoy Tutorial: Master the Convoy mission objectives. Practice Range The Practice Range is your playground for mastering heroes and abilities in a controlled environment. Practice vs AI Practice vs. AI lets you and other online players team up against AI opponents. Choose from three difficulty levels:



• Easy: Perfect for learning new heroes.

• Medium: Good for practicing strategies.

• Hard: Challenge yourself against tougher opponents. Doom Match This mode offers endless respawns and focuses purely on combat. It’s great for:



• Practicing new heroes without objective pressure.

• Testing abilities against real players.

• Quick warm-up sessions before competitive matches.

Getting Started with Marvel Rivals Practice Range

The Practice Range in Marvel Rivals is more than a basic training area. It’s packed with tools to help you improve every part of your gameplay. Simply click the Practice button after you click the Play Menu to access it. Now let me break down all the Practice Range areas and their features:

Hero Simulation Area

Right outside the spawn area, you can practice attacking enemy heroes. This feature lets you test different abilities, combos, and strategies against AI-controlled opponents, helping you refine your combat skills.

Target Practice Area

Located to the left and down the stairs from the spawn room, this area lets you practice your attacking skills against Galacta Bots. These training dummies come in different varieties, some stay still, others move in fixed patterns, and some even shoot back. They’re perfect for getting comfortable with a new hero’s abilities.

Support Training Area

Go right after you get out of the spawn room to find this zone dedicated to practicing support abilities. Here, you can work on healing friendly Galacta Bots and perfecting your timing with support abilities.

Team-Up Practice Area

You’ll find multiple Team-Up Practice kiosks throughout the range, with the main ones located to the right and to the left of the spawn room. These areas let you practice coordinating abilities with other heroes, which is crucial for competitive play.

Building Destruction Zone

Want to practice breaking through walls quickly? Head left from spawn, go down the stairs and veer right to find this area. It features a fully destructible tower that you can reset anytime, perfect for learning how different abilities affect the environment.

Advanced Features in Marvel Rivals Practice Range

The Practice Range is also filled with advanced features to enhance your training. You can customize sessions and even set up specific scenarios to improve weak spots. Let’s go over all the available options:

Power-Up Spaces

Throughout the Practice Range, you’ll find special spaces that boost your abilities:

Power-Up Spaces Description and Effect Ultimate Charge Space Instantly fills your Ultimate meter Health Space Restores your health High Jump Space Launches you into the air

Ultimate Charge Health High Jump

Practice Settings

Press Escape to access these helpful training options:

Options Description No Ability Cooldown Practice ability combinations without waiting for cooldown. Friendly Fire Mode Enable damage between friendly heroes.

Timed Practice

In the basement area, you’ll find the Timed Practice zone with customizable settings for:

Target types and movement patterns.

Distance and positioning.

Session duration.

Background music.

How to Join and Play with Friends in Marvel Rivals Practice Range

Getting your friends into Practice Range is super simple. Here’s how:

Form a team with your friends. Either click the Practice Range button on the right side of the screen or select Practice Range from the practice section after clicking Change Mode. Click Confirm to enter the Practice Range with your team.

Remember that the first person to join the Practice Range becomes the host and can control settings like choosing the No Ability Cooldown or Friendly Fire. This makes it perfect for 1v1 practice matches or cooperative training sessions.

The Practice Range in Marvel Rivals is a great way to sharpen your skills. It does not matter if you’re training solo or with friends, you should make the most of its features. Even top players spend time in the practice area to enhance their gameplay. So don’t hesitate to try different heroes there and enjoy the process of getting better in Marvel Rivals.