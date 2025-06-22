Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

Scarlet Witch is one of the easier Duelists to pick up in Marvel Rivals, but don’t let that fool you. She can absolutely wreck teams when you know what you’re doing. The key is learning when to strike and where to position yourself. This Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch guide will show you everything you need to know about playing her as your hero, so you can get the basics down, and you’ll be wiping entire enemy teams left and right.

Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch Guide: Full Stats



Scarlet Witch Role Duelist Difficulty 1-Star Health 250 Movement Speed 6m/s Affiliation Avengers

Scarlet Witch Abilities and Ultimate

Playing as Scarlet Witch is relatively simple. Her basic attack doesn’t require perfect aim, and her Ultimate can wipe out the entire enemy team when used at the right time. She also has an escape skill, which is a crucial part of her kit for repositioning and survival.

Ability Name Description Chaos Control (LMB) • Deal damage based on the enemy’s Max Health and restore Chaos Energy. Reality Erasure (Q – Ultimate) • Fly and charge energy, then release it to deal massive damage. Mystic Projection (SHIFT) • Enter or exit free-flight with Phased state. Dark Seal (E) • Create a Force Field that periodically stuns enemies. Telekinesis (SPACE) • Fall slowly by holding Space. Chthonian Burst (RMB) • Consume Chaos Energy to fire explosive magic missiles. Sorcery Surge (Team-Up) • Replaces Chthonian Burst with Mystic Burst.

• Unleash a rapid salvo of magical missiles.

How to Play Scarlet Witch: Combos and Tactics

Scarlet Witch is all about keeping the pressure on. Her main attack, Chaos Control (left-click), never runs out of ammo, so you should always be shooting something. The secret is to always mix your left and right clicks. Your left-click fills up your right-click (Chthonian Burst) orbs super fast, and those orbs pack a punch.

Don’t hoard those right-click orbs, though. They’re great for finishing off weak enemies, hitting groups, and helping out teammates in fights across the map. If you’ve got more than two charges sitting there, you’re not using them enough. Fire them off, and they come back quickly when you use your main attack.

Here’s how to position yourself:

Don’t just stand behind your Vanguard. Get up high or sneak around to put pressure on enemies.

Stay in the air a lot. It helps you dodge attacks and gives you better angles to shoot from.

Stick close enough to your team, so when Spider-Man or Black Panther try to jump you, your auto-aim left-click and stun field can handle them.

Your ultimate ability, Reality Erasure, needs some setup. Find cover while you’re flying around, and when you see that third orb appear, that’s your cue to dive in. You don’t need to hit everyone. Try taking out one or two key players or forcing enemies off the point, and you can win the fight. Just watch out for stuns during your cast time, and don’t waste both your flight charges right before you ult.

Scarlet Witch struggles against shield heroes and tanky enemies since she can’t burst them down fast. Go after the squishier targets and always look for safe spots and good timing to make the most of your damage and survival tools.

Best Team Composition for Scarlet Witch

Below are the best heroes to pair with Scarlet Witch for maximum effectiveness. You can mix them up for your team:

Hero Synergy With Scarlet Witch

Doctor Strange • Grants Scarlet Witch a deadly Team-Up offensive ability.

• Can combo ultimates to wipe out the enemy team.

• Can use his portal to assist Scarlet Witch’s ultimate setup.

Magneto • Provides a shield bubble when Scarlet Witch is channeling her ultimate.

Magik • Acts as a secondary Duelist focused on brawling and team fights.

Moon Knight • Acts as a secondary Duelist focused on long-range burst damage.

Jeff the Land Shark • Quickly heals Scarlet Witch while dealing damage.

• Can combo ultimates by swallowing enemies and throwing them into her ultimate.

How to Counter Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals

These are the best heroes to counter Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals:

Hero How They Counter Scarlet Witch

Doctor Strange • Scarlet Witch cannot deal damage through shields.

Can block her ultimate with his shield.

Emma Frost • Can grapple Scarlet Witch while she is channeling her ultimate.

• Can block her ultimate with her shield.

Peni Parker • Cyber-Web network and mines prevent flanking.

• Can easily snare her during ultimate channeling

Hela • A fast hitscan Duelist who can kill her with a few headshots.

• Can escape with mobility skill.

Winter Soldier • Has stronger burst damage in a 1v1 fight.

• Can pull Scarlet Witch closer if she tries to escape.

Cloak & Dagger • Can counter her ultimate using Cloak’s invisibility skill.

Invisible Woman • Can push Scarlet Witch away while she is channeling her ultimate.

That’s the end of our Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch guide. She might seem simple, but you really need to understand positioning and timing to make her work. Learn the best spots to set up your Ultimate and know which enemies to go after first. Good luck!